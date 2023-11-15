'We can never forgive': Knesset hosts second screening of October 7 doc

The Knesset hosted a second screening of the IDF's October 7 documentary for current and past MKs on Wednesday.

The documentary, which the IDF put together from footage from security cameras and body cams taken from terrorists who were killed and captured, includes uncensored footage of the Hamas's massacre of 1,200 people.

Among those who attended the screening on Wednesday were MKs Ayman Odeh and Ahmad Tibi from Hadash-Ta'al. None of the party's MKs attended the first screening earlier this month.

Ra'am MK Iman Khatib-Yassin, who's fellow party members attended the first screening, also attended after being suspended from the Knesset for a month because she denied that babies were slaughtered or that women were raped on October 7. At the time, she said her statement was backed up by the documentary, which she hadn't seen, but she has since apologized.

Others present at the screening were Transportation Minister Miri Regev, Development of the Negev and Galilee and National Resilience Minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf, and MKs Michael Biton and Nissim Vaturi. Iman Yassin Khatib, poised to become the first lawmaker in Israel's history to wear a hijab or head scarf, which she does as a Muslim, following results of her Arab Joint List party in Israel's election, participates in an interview in a radio show in Naz (credit: REUTERS)

How did MKs react to the October 7 massacre documentary screening?

Khatib-Yassin and Tibi were reportedly crying when they emerged from the auditorium.

Odeh described what he saw as "horrific and unimaginable horrors."

"I cannot accept that in the name of the Palestinian people, innocents are murdered like that," he said. "How can we take pride in the heritage of Islam that orders us not to harm babies, women, or even trees in wartime when things like that are done?"

"I cannot breathe," said Vaturi at the end. "They show unimaginable horrors. The most painful thing is the children. I'm a father, and seeing a child scream 'why am I alive?' after his father jumps on a grenade to save him and his brother is very difficult. It's horrendous, and we mustn't forgive them forever. They reinvented evil."

"It was difficult," said Biton. "There were a few moments where I had to look down because it was too difficult. You cannot imagine it. Public figures, the media, leaders here and abroad, and ambassadors have to pluck up the courage to watch it. It explains what kind of monster was constructed on the other side of the fence."