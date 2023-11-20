Death penalty for terrorists harms Gaza hostages, families tell Knesset

Representatives of the hostages' families asked National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir not to advance legislation on the death penalty for terrorists that his Otzma Yehudit Party was pushing for, in a National Security Committee meeting on Monday.

"The timing of this risks the lives of our loved ones beyond the existing risk and it doesn't even advance any public purpose," they said. "The death penalty is a sensitive topic that needs to be debated in closed meetings and in professional forums."

"The debate on the death penalty for terrorists is a mental terror attack, a flammable that risks the lives of kidnapped children," said representative Noam Dan.

The families' request was ignored by the Otzma Yehudit MKs present at the meeting, who explained why the law was necessary but didn't address the issue of the timing.

Israeli lawmaker tells hostages families they 'don't have mandate on pain'

MK Almog Cohen told the families that they don't have "a mandate on pain." MK Almog Cohen seen shouting at hostages' families during a National Security Committee discussion on November 20, 2023 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

MK Limor Son-Har Melech said that she had been trying to advance the law for 20 years since her husband was murdered in a terror attack.

Outside of Otzma Yehudit, members of the coalition and the opposition also said they were against either the law or the timing.

Education Minister Yoav Kisch (Likud) said the law wouldn't be passed now.

"The scenes from the Knesset today are unnecessary," he said. "They harm the war effort, and especially the hostages' families who are in their most difficult hour. Stop engaging in petty politics."

Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zohar (Likud) said he has always been for the death penalty for terrorists, but that this is not the right time.

"Enough with these politics right now," he said. "We have to focus only on victory and returning the hostages home."

Coalition Chairman Ofir Katz (also Likud) promised that the bill would not be brought to the Knesset plenum to be voted on.

"The families of the hostages are crying out their pain and the pain of an entire nation," said opposition leader Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid). "There's no limit to the obtuseness and lack of shame of the coalition members who preach to the families. What Almog Cohen did today will be remembered forever. He needs to be ashamed of himself."