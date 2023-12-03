Leading UK daily features Hamas's rape of Israelis on front page

The leading UK newspaper The Times featured a comprehensive report on the front page of its Sunday issue, shedding light on the horrifying stories of victims who were raped by Hamas terrorists during the October 7 massacre.

Yoni Saadon, a 39-year-old father of four, who attended the Supernova music festival in Re'im, shared a heart-wrenching account of a young woman who sought refuge from the terrorists next to him under the stage.

"I saw this beautiful woman with the face of an angel and eight or ten of the fighters beating and raping her," he recounted.

A horrifying account of Hamas terrorists raping and murdering an Israeli woman on October 7

"She was screaming, ‘Stop it — already I’m going to die anyway from what you are doing, just kill me!’ When they finished they were laughing and the last one shot her in the head."

He continued: "She fell to the ground, shot in the head, and I pulled her body over me and smeared her blood on me so it would look as if I was dead too," he continued. "I will never forget her face. Every night I wake to it and apologize to her, saying ‘I’m sorry.’"

Saadon expressed the immense guilt he felt, thinking it could have easily been one of his daughters or his sister, who he had bought a ticket for but who couldn't come.

Sadly, the horrors did not end there. Hiding in the bushes, Saadon witnessed two more terrorists. "They had caught a young woman near a car and she was fighting back, not allowing them to strip her. They threw her to the ground and one of the terrorists took a shovel and beheaded her and her head rolled along the ground. I see that head too," he said, according to The Times.

The harrowing testimonies revealed by The Times shed light on the brutal and inhumane acts committed by Hamas terrorists during the October 7 attack. The survivors, like Saadon, now live with the traumatic memories, forever scarred by the unimaginable horrors they endured.