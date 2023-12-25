PM Netanyahu shouted down at special plenum session for hostages

The Knesset held a special plenum session on Monday in honor of the hostages being held in Gaza and attended by the hostages' families.

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana opened the special session, which was attended by most of the government's ministers, with a speech.

"This special day marked here in Knesset, dear families, tells you: You are not alone," he said. "An entire people is following with concern, an entire people are wishing and praying for the return of your loved ones, and every minister and MK standing here by me sees the faces of the hostages. An entire people, and the MKs within it, hope to see your sleep deprived eyes fill with tears of joy. An entire people wants to see its sons and daughters return home."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu got up next to speak and began by talking about Noa Argamani who is still being held hostage by Hamas and whose mother is Chinese and has cancer.

Netanyahu said he had invited the Chinese ambassador for a meeting in which he talked about Argamani and urged him to talk to Chinese President Xi Jinping about her. Liora Argamani, whose daughter, Noa, 26, was kidnapped from the Nova festival on October 7, pleads to see her daughter in a video posted online. (credit: screenshot)

Urging the world to help

He added that he had also appealed to Russia for help and to the Red Cross.

"We are not sparing any effort to bring all the hostages home," he said. "Both in what the public sees and what they don't."

He went on to say that the hostages who have already been released could not have been brought home without the military pressure on Hamas and that the rest of the hostages won't be released without it either. To that end, he said that the IDF needed more time to keep fighting.

At this point, the hostages' families present at the plenum shouted him down, calling for their loved ones to be released "now!"

Opposition leader Yair Lapid spoke next, saying that while the two objectives of the war, crippling Hamas and returning the hostages, were equally as important, the hostages' return was more pressing. This comment was met with applause from the hostages' families.

He went on to repeat his message from the beginning of the war that the opposition would fully support the coalition's choices for the benefit of the war, especially decisions that would lead to the release of the hostages.

"We cannot say we're doing enough to bring the hostages home until they come home," he said. "Until then, we aren't doing enough."

He added that some of the released hostages talked about how they had listened to the radio in captivity and said that he hoped those being held hostage still were listening to the plenum session and knew that a massive effort was trying to bring them home.

Minister Benny Gantz spoke as a representative of his National Unity party. He echoed the sentiment that while taking down Hamas would take time, bringing the hostages home had to happen as soon as possible.

"Every MK is committed to bringing our sons and daughters back within our borders," he said. "And while we sometimes argue about the means, there is no argument as to the ends."

Ra'am leader Mansour Abbas spoke for his party saying that he had called for the hostages to be released as soon as October 8 and that he was repeating the call now.

He added that morally, any effort had to be made to release the hostages, even if it meant ending the war. He added that in his opinion, the hostages deal was not as a result of military pressure but a result of hope from the other side that the ceasefire would continue.