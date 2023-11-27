Family of released hostage decry Red Cross for failure of duty

When Elma Avraham, 84, was taken hostage from her home in Kibbutz Nahal Oz on October 7, she was a fully functioning, independent member of the community, her relatives said.

But when Hamas released her on Sunday, she was in a “fight for her life,” according to hospital staff.

Elma was released on Sunday night from Hamas captivity. Her relatives are now speaking out about the condition in which she was found upon this release, and the treatment she received.

Elma Avraham, 84, who was released after being taken hostage during the October 7 massacre (credit: Hostage and Missing Families Forum)

She is currently in critical condition at Soroka’s Medical Center, after being initially treated by the International Committee of the Red Cross.

“After being kidnapped for over 50 days, she was evacuated in critical condition. It is evident that if Elma had not been transferred back yesterday, her condition would have deteriorated,” Dr. Tzachi Slutsky, the deputy director of Soroka Hospital, announced.

“She is now sedated and ventilated, and her condition is getting worse. We are fighting for her life.”

The failure of international medical organizations

Before Elma was helicoptered to the hospital, her family claimed that she was "medically neglected" by international medical organizations that failed to provide her with the immediate medical treatment she required at the time.

“My mother did not deserve to be treated like this” stated Elma’s daughter, Tal Amano.

According to Amano, her mother was the victim of a “double betrayal that began on October 7 when she was kidnapped by Hamas, and continued with the failure of international organizations that were supposed to help her in the condition that she was in at the time of her release.”

Prior to her kidnapping on October 7, Elma was in relatively good health. However, she did have some underlying health issues that required medication.

“No one from the international organizations bothered to create a list with the medications she required,” her daughter continued.

“Clalit [an Israeli medical health fund] was the one who fought for us. It delivered the medication that Elma required to my brother in person. Yet, when my brother attempted to pass on the medication to a Red Cross representative at a meeting they held together, he was told no, they cannot do that.”

Elma’s family returned to the Red Cross building a few days after and were once again rejected.

“My mother should not have come back like this. What is the Red Cross there for? What is the UN Women organization for?” Tal demanded to know.

Dr. Nadav Davidovitz, who is currently treating Elma, said “We were in meetings with the Red Cross and asked them to make every effort to bring the medications to her, because some hostages are just dying. From a medical and nursing standpoint, what we witnessed is unlawful neglect.”

Time is of the essence

As Elma continues to receive treatment, her family is pushing to emphasize the importance of getting help and medical assistance sent to all the hostages who are still being held captive by Hamas.

According to Elma’s son, Uri Ravitz, “Hamas is attempting to create the illusion that it is humanitarian and caregiving. It is not. My mother is proof of this organization’s insane cruelty. Israel and all international rescue organizations must do everything they can to help the hostages as soon as possible.

“Every hour is critical,” Ravitz concluded. “If my mother had arrived even one day after she did, she probably would not be alive right now.”

Although Elma was unconscious and in critical condition for two days, on Tuesday there has been significant improvement in Elma's condition, those close to her reported to Kan News.

Although Elma was unconscious and in critical condition for two days, on Tuesday there has been significant improvement in Elma's condition, those close to her reported to Kan News.

