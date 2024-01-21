In a heated session during Sunday's cabinet meeting, ministers once again found themselves entangled in disputes and arguments. While the initial agenda focused on security updates and the ongoing war, tensions rose as ministers took verbal jabs at each other.

At the start of the discussion, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant departed for a security meeting with IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi. During this time, General Eliezer Toledano presented a security overview to the remaining ministers. Tourism Minister Haim Katz raised questions about the number of Hamas terrorists killed, prompting a sarcastic response from Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli.

"Maybe we'll just send Haim Katz to Gaza, who is full of criticism; maybe he'll bring Sinwar?" Chikli asked. "Or we'll send [former prime minister Naftali] Bennett to bring Sinwar."

National Missions Minister Orit Struck shifted the discussion, questioning the lack of emphasis on the IDF's achievements and the apparent disconnect with the public perception of success. Chikli urged her to address diplomatic channels, leading to Prime Minister Netanyahu's intervention, where Chikli provided Struck with a direct address for her concerns. Israeli minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli speaks at the AJC Global Forum in Tel Aviv, on June 14, 2023. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

Later in the meeting, discussions turned to the appointment of Likud MK May Golan as Social Equality Minister following Chikli's recent resignation. A bitter conflict unfolded between Golan and Chikli, primarily revolving around the transfer of the department for socio-economic development in Bedouin society. Golan opposed moving it from the Social Equality Ministry to Chikli's Diaspora Ministry, citing a perceived lack of connection between Bedouin issues and the diaspora.

"There is no connection between the Bedouin sector and the issues related to it and the Diaspora," Golan argued.

Chikli expressed skepticism about the need for a specialized office for women's status, stating, "I don't understand the need for a special office for the status of women. What is historical about that?"

'Women are 50% of the population!'

"Maybe it's not your base! But women are 50% of the population! There is incorrect terminology when talking about the status of women!" Golan argued as she passionately defended the importance of promoting women's status.

In response to the escalating tension, Netanyahu addressed Golan, highlighting the attacks he faces and advising her to learn to ignore them. Stressing the significance of promoting women's status, he proposed renaming the ministry to "The Ministry for Social Equality and Women's Status." The meeting underscored the ongoing challenges within the cabinet, with ministers openly expressing divergent views on critical issues.

"For me, 'social equality' is far more than a pair of words; it encapsulates an entire world!" Golan said in a statement later on Sunday.

"As a single mother's daughter who grew up in South Tel Aviv, grappling daily with outdated opinions and discrimination, I have often heard the phrase, 'You're not one of us.' Whether on the street, at school, or in social gatherings, it seems some people only believe in equality when it comes to those similar to them.

"With my entry into the Social Equality Ministry, I am obligated to be a voice for those whose voices may not be heard," Golan stated. "As I emphasized in the recent government meeting where I was officially appointed, it is time to shift from high-flown rhetoric about equality to tangible action.

"In response to the misleading terminology implying the complete abolishment of the Advancement of the Status of Women Ministry, I clarify that what is being eliminated is the office within the ministry. Now, one office will merge, and the authority for promoting women's status will merge with the Social Equality Ministry under my leadership. Let it be clear: I will continue with all my might to promote the status of all women in Israel, as demanded in the 2024 budget."