7 charged for taking drivers tests for others, passing fake licensing

Jerusalem Division Police concluded an investigation Wednesday into an impersonation network connected to a fraudulent driving test ring, according to Israel Police.

Seven suspects are expected to be charged by the city's prosecution authorities. Four of the seven come from the same family in east Jerusalem. The four family members are believed to be the managers of the overall fraudulent activity.

Israel Police stated that some of the suspects even impersonated themselves, among others they played through the use of wigs and costumes.

Driving test examiners through Israel's licensing division of the Transportation Ministry noticed suspicious behavior among test takers in Israel's northern region. They noticed a number of those taking tests were the same people but appeared with different identities. They reported it to the police.

The primary suspect was a 54-year-old male, working in conjunction with some of his relatives and others as part of a larger operation assisting people in obtaining driver's licenses without passing official tests. The traffic division's investigation confirmed suspicions that people who had failed a number of driving tests were on the road because their licensing came from a person who passed on their behalf, illegally.

Some of those with fraudulent licenses included drivers of trucks and other publicly held and operated vehicles.

Police found more than 100 cases of fake licensing through this operation, primarily from residents of east Jerusalem. Those taking the tests were paid thousands of shekels per impersonation and exam, the investigation found. Advertisement

An extensive search found a stock of several wigs, fake identification cards, and clothing believed to be part of disguises. 8 additional vehicles and 3 trucks used for transportation in the operation were seized, Israel Police reported.

22 suspects were arrested in total and questioned by authorities, including the seven primary suspects set for indictment.

A separate investigation will focus on how the false licensing was obtained, according to police.