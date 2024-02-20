Tensions in National Unity after Gantz's absence from Cassif impeachment vote

Following the attempt to oust MK Ofer Cassif from the Knesset, Maariv learned on Tuesday that the New Hope center-right political faction was "severely disappointed" by the absence of the four members of the Blue and White faction during the vote. Both factions are part of the National Unity Party.

MK Sharren Haskel wrote last night that she is "disappointed by the absence of four members of my faction that thwarted the removal of MK Cassif, an MK who works against the state during a war and seeks to have us be prosecuted before the International Court of Justice for using our right to self-defense. The citizens of Israel expected a clear statement from the Knesset and its members: to show up and support."

Ministers Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot, as well as MKs Michael Biton and Alon Schuster, were absent from the vote, which according to sources increased tensions between the New Hope and Blue and White factions.

The vote to impeach Ofer Cassif

The Knesset plenum voted earlier this week on the impeachment of Knesset member Ofer Cassif. Despite the vote of 85 Knesset members in favor of the impeachment, the Hadash MK was not ousted due to being five votes short of the necessary 90. At the end of the vote, a commotion broke out in the plenary.

Most members of Yesh Atid did not participate in the vote, after party chairman Yair Lapid, who was absent from the vote, had already said that he would not vote for the impeachment. Lapid also allowed the members of his faction to vote on the matter freely. In addition, all MKs from the Labor Party boycotted the vote.