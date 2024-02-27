Ministers and Knesset members cast votes in the municipal election

Israeli ministers and Knesset members gave statements to the press as they cast their votes in municipal elections on Tuesday.Opposition leader and Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid in Tel Aviv expressed his support for former Yesh Atid minister Orna Barbivay, who is running against incumbent mayor Ron Huldai.He called her "the greatest manager I have met in my life." In a statement late on Monday night, Lapid said that Yesh Atid had 60 candidates running in municipal elections throughout the country."The municipal elections are important like never before. Orna Barbivay at Presidential Meeting (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Municipalities have faced five years of enormous challenges – a worldwide pandemic, unstable governments, a judicial reform, and a difficult war with challenges at the front and on the home front," Lapid said.In a press conference on Monday, he also argued that the decision to hold municipal elections during wartime showed that it was possible to hold a national election during wartime as well.

Israeli President's thoughts on the municipal vote:

President Isaac Herzog cast his vote earlier on Tuesday in Jerusalem.“Local government impacts our lives in a very dramatic way," the president said."Every area of life for the citizens of Israel is cared for by local authorities.Therefore, if we really want to influence the direction of our lives, it is best to go out and vote in the local authority elections.



This has been proven all the more so in the war, in a state of emergency, we see the municipalities, the local authorities, and councils handling and facing a host of challenges of the highest importance," Herzog said.Herzog called on Israelis to vote and added that voters should treat families of captives being held in Gaza who show up to vote and demonstrate empathy.He said, "Please, approach them, hug them, empathize with them, and express the sense of brotherhood and solidarity, that all of the mutual responsibility for all Israel - for there is no greater mitzvah than redeeming captives.”

Leader of the Labor Party's comment on the elections in Tel Aviv

Merav Michaeli, the leader of the Labor Party, commented on the social media website X: "I wish there [were] a candidate for prime minister whom I trust and who works for the good of my country like Huldai works and has worked for my city," noted the Leader of the Labour Party, Merav Michaeli.

"I take great comfort in the fact that he is the mayor," she adds before expressing her opinion on the current situation. "In the days of this terrible war, we saw how important stability and a safe and trustworthy hand on the wheel [...] this is the man you can trust to protect [...] our values and rights," Merav states in regards to the liberal secular mayor, Ron Huldai.

Merav sums up her impression of Tel Aviv's incumbent mayor, "As minister of transport, I saw from up close his level of professionalism and uncompromising commitment. I wish that was the standard for public service" and encourages people not to "miss this opportunity."