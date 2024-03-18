Who is Ofir Akunis? From Science and Technology Minister to Israel’s face in New York

Ofir Akunis’s recent appointment as Israel’s consul general in New York marks the latest chapter in a career punctuated by political ambition, legislative endeavors, and service in various governmental capacities. This role represents not just a career shift for Akunis but the continuation of a trajectory shaped by his involvement in developing Israel’s technological, environmental, and social policies.

For more stories from The Media Line go to themedialine.org

Akunis’s initial foray into media and communications began as a youth correspondent for the weekly Maariv LaNoar magazine and later as a military correspondent during his mandatory military service. After he completed his bachelor’s degree in political science and international relations, Akunis entered the political arena as a member of the Likud party, where he quickly made a name for himself. Akunis’s role in the Likud has been characterized by his close alignment with the party’s leadership and its ideological stance, including serving as deputy media adviser to the then-newly elected Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in 1996. The Manhattan skyline is pictured from the Summit at One Vanderbilt observatory in Manhattan in New York City, U.S., April 14, 2023. (credit: MIKE SEGAR / REUTERS)

Akunis's previous roles in government

After narrowly securing a spot in the 18th Knesset in 2009, he quickly became one of Israel’s most active legislators. His tenure as chairman of the Economic Committee was marked by efforts to liberalize the telecommunications market and push for legislation to enhance consumer protection, such as the consumer cash refund law and legislation against unwarranted service termination fees. His efforts extended to ensuring greater access to public services and promoting Israeli manufacturing, notably his initiatives to provide free water-saving devices to consumers and mandating the production of state flags within Israel.

Akunis has held several key ministerial positions, from overseeing the Science and Technology Ministry to serving as minister of labor, welfare, and social services. As deputy minister of environmental protection, Akunis took decisive action following a significant oil spill. However, moments of his political career have been subject to controversy, including his refusal to approve a scientist’s appointment due to political disagreements and clashes with members of the Balad party over MK Haneen Zoabi’s participation in the 2010 Gaza Freedom Flotilla that attempted to break the Israeli-Egyptian blockade on the Gaza Strip.

As consul general in New York, Akunis transitions from the legislative and ministerial arenas to the diplomatic stage. He is tasked with representing Israel’s interests in one of the world’s most influential cities with the largest Jewish population outside of Israel, at a time when international relations are increasingly complex.

“I’m departing for the mission with my head held high as a Jew, as a Zionist, as an Israeli, in that order,” Akunis said of the appointment. “To serve the State of Israel and the Jewish people is the highest calling anyone could ask for. Especially at this time, which might be the most challenging ever on a historical scale.”