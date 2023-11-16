The Turkey-based Mavi Marmara organization, which infamously participated in the “Gaza Freedom Flotilla” of ships into Gaza in 2010 and fought with IDF naval forces, announced on Wednesday new plans to launch another flotilla of ships carrying humanitarian aid into Gaza.

“We are setting out again towards Gaza as a civil and independent movement, in line with the decision we made with the International Freedom Flotilla, of which we are a member,” the organization announced in a statement.

Members of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition have held meetings in London to plan the next flotilla from Europe to Gaza, which is set to sail next year in an attempt to break the naval blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip.

“Our goals remain full human rights for all Palestinians,” the group wrote on its official website about its next flotilla. “In particular, freedom of movement within historic Palestine and the right of return."

Mavi Marmara operated one of the 37 ships that were part of the 2010 flotilla – a passenger ship carrying over 600 passengers. IDF forces boarded the ship after it refused to reroute to the Port of Ashdod and were met with violent resistance by the passengers. English-language flyer declaring Mavi Marmara's intention to participate in the next Gaza Freedom Flotilla. (credit: MAVI MARMARA ORGANIZATION)

Ten passengers on Mavi Marmara’s ship died in the clashes, while dozens of others were injured. Ten IDF soldiers were wounded on the ship as well.

"We are setting out again towards Gaza against the blockade in Palestine with ship fleets formed from different countries. Support the purchase of ships for the fleet and the supply of humanitarian aid materials, and raise your voice against the blockade and embargo," the statement said.

“Now is the time to end the blockade and embargo,” the flyer made by Mavi Marmara declares.

2010 Gaza Flotilla disaster

The original Gaza Freedom Flotilla arrived in Israeli waters in May 2010. After multiple warnings, IDF naval forces intercepted six groups of ships that were on their way to Gaza. The flotilla was sponsored by the Free Gaza Movement (FDM), several European Palestinian solidarity organizations, and Insani Yardim Vakfi (IHH), an Istanbul-based Islamic charity fund that has ties to Hamas.

Members on board one of the largest ships in the flotillas – the Mavi Marmara that disembarked from Turkey – attacked the IDF with weapons. Israeli commandos descended on ropes from helicopters onto the Mavi Marmara and were immediately attacked with clubs, knives, and metal rods. Three soldiers were taken captive. Israeli troops opened fire after a protester, later identified as Ken O’Keefe, a former US marine aboard the Mavi Marmara, seized a gun from one of them.

As a result of the clash on the Mavi Marmara, ten flotilla members were killed and dozens were wounded. Ten Israeli soldiers were also wounded during the attack. The other five flotilla ships did not engage in fighting with the IDF, instead sailing to the Port of Ashdod and returning to their home countries.

Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.