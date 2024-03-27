Ben-Gvir slams Gantz and Eisenkot, fights journalist over basketball violence

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir was interviewed this Tuesday morning on 103FM radio and called for immediate action by the IDF in Rafah. "It was a grave mistake to wait with [invading] Rafah," he noted.

Further into the interview, Ben-Gvir expressed support for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to cancel the delegation's departure to Washington: "It is good that the prime minister decided not to send the delegation. We must enter Rafah now, right now." At the same time, he emphasized that "Bibi is not free from mistakes."

Ben-Gvir then added, "The international pressure will not be worse or better in another two or three weeks, or another month or two months. We must act now. Enough already with this story of getting legitimacy from the world. They [the international community] have never been taken hostage, raped, or murdered, and we need to do what is best for the State of Israel, first and foremost."

Benny Gantz, Gadi Eisenkot (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

Ben-Gvir's harsh criticism of political counterparts

Ben-Gvir harshly criticized Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot, saying, "As for Gantz and Eisenkot, allow me to be direct. What, are they trying to fool me? I'm in the cabinet. I hear exactly what they're saying. Are you making fun of us? Do you really think the public is stupid? They say one thing to the public and another in private. I will not reveal the things I hear in the cabinet, but I will tell you one thing. They are the mother of all weakness and appeasement. So let's stop with these stories."

He also responded to the criticism leveled at him, "When I have a criticism of Netanyahu, I say it. I think with Rafah, Netanyahu should have said that we will not back down. Now we are entering, but after all this... Do they think we were born yesterday? Who's idea was this?

"I've been the national security minister for a year now. I can tell you what's happening this year when I've been saying all along, 'Let's thwart targeted setbacks in Gaza.' The Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) are the ones that disagreed every time I said to target terrorism."

In addition, Ben-Gvir was asked about the closing of the Shlomo Group Arena in Tel Aviv after the severe violence that happened at the game between Hapoel Tel Aviv and Hapoel Haifa.

"It is important for me to explain to the Hapoel Tel Aviv fans, there are many normal guys there and I have no problem with them," the minister said. "But let's face it: in truth, there are anarchists who are felons and criminals and it is very good that the police are putting things in order. This is childish whining."

At this point, Caspit and Ben-Gvir began to argue fiercely.

Ben Caspit: "You broke up an entire group... [but] you don't do it in Teddy Stadium because you were and still are a criminal and an anarchist."

Ben-Gvir: "Stop whining, if Beitar Jerusalem fans did something like that, they would immediately shut Teddy Stadium down."

Ben Caspit: "You are simply part of La Familia, that's the problem."

Ben-Gvir: "These are criminals; it's very good that the police are taking care of them."

This exchange followed a violent incident at a sports event, where Hapoel Tel Aviv fans allegedly committed acts of violence against fans of Hapoel Haifa.

Ben-Gvir faced criticism when, during an interview with Channel 13, he accused Hapoel Tel Aviv fans of cursing the IDF.

סמרטוט רצפה. זה מה שאתה השר לביטחון כלשהו. @itamarbengvir אתה איש עלוב, חצוף, מכפיש ומנסה לכפות על הכישלונות המהדהדים שלך על ידי שיסוי ושנאת אחים. תתפטר עוד הלילה אפס מאופס שכמוך. ואל תשכח להתנצל מכל עומק הלב בפני אוהדי הפועל הגיבורים שנהרגו במלחמה הזו בהגנה על המולדת. תתנצל… pic.twitter.com/ygayQStVla — Izhar Shay - יזהר שי (@Izhars7) March 26, 2024

One source of criticism came from former minister Izhar Shay, who called Ben-Gvir a national security minister for a floor rag.

"You are a horrible, insolent, slanderous man," Shay wrote on X, formerly Twitter, calling on him to resign right away.

"And don't forget to apologize to the Hapoel fans, the heroes who were killed in this war," added Shay, whose son was killed on October 7. "Apologize to the bereaved families who gave up their most precious loved ones and have to endure the sewage that spews out of your mouth.

"Apologize to all sports fans in this country, and then to all its citizens, about the fact that someone like you is in the place and position you are in. We all deserve that you apologize and then resign right away. Release us already from the humiliation associated with knowing that you're a minister in the Israeli government. And then you will fly away, a convicted criminal who never served in the IDF but dares to speak vain and slanderous words on behalf of the soldiers."

איתמר בן-גביר הוא חלאה.אני מבלה כל חיי ביציעי הפועל תל-אביב.איש לא קילל שם את צה״ל.כולם משרתים בצה״ל.עשרות אוהדים של הקבוצה הזו נהרגו ב-7 באוקטובר ובמלחמה שאחריו.בן-גביר עצמו לא שירת בצה״ל.כל חייו ייצג חשודים שקיללו ותקפו את חיילי צה״ל.אין לו בושה.זה אות קלון שהטיפוס הנ״ל… https://t.co/i1RBOEtwUD — Ben Caspit בן כספית (@BenCaspit) March 26, 2024

Caspit also took to X to criticize Ben-Gvir.

"Itamar Ben-Gvir is scum," Caspit wrote. "I have spent my whole life in the Hapoel Tel Aviv stands. No one cursed the IDF there. They all serve in the IDF. Dozens of fans of this team were killed on October 7 and in the war that followed. Ben-Gvir himself never served in the IDF. All his life, he defended in court those who cursed and attacked IDF soldiers. He has no shame."