Why did Netanyahu fire Gallant, and what does it mean for Israel’s strategy in Gaza? - explainer

Who is Yoav Gallant?

Yoav Gallant, recently dismissed as Israel’s Defense Minister, is a former general recognized for his practical, no-nonsense approach to security. Gallant built public respect for his role in managing Israel’s 13-month Gaza campaign and fostered strong ties with international allies, including US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, enhancing his influence on Israel’s defense policy.

Why did Netanyahu fire him?

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cited a “crisis of trust” and strategic differences in his decision to remove Gallant. Netanyahu’s office pointed to Gallant’s opposition to continuing an aggressive campaign against Hamas without clear objectives. Gallant criticized Netanyahu’s goal of “absolute victory,” arguing that it risked prolonging the conflict without securing Israeli hostages. The public airing of these disagreements reportedly frustrated Netanyahu, who claimed they encouraged Israel’s enemies.

What’s the background?

Tensions between Netanyahu and Gallant have been mounting for months, highlighting rifts within Israel’s government over military tactics and diplomatic alternatives. Gallant’s pragmatic stance prioritized limited diplomatic efforts to bring home hostages, clashing with Netanyahu and far-right coalition members who favor a strictly military solution. Netanyahu’s allies viewed Gallant’s position as weakening the government’s message of uncompromising resolve against Hamas.

Why does this matter?

Gallant’s dismissal has exposed internal divisions within the Israeli government at a critical point in the Gaza conflict. His balanced perspective offered a counter to Netanyahu’s hardline approach, and his departure could pave the way for more aggressive policies. Removing Gallant also raises concerns about stability within the coalition, as Netanyahu’s government increasingly faces scrutiny over its handling of the war. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant seen following the attack on Iran, October 26, 2024 (credit: Avi Ohayon/GPO)

What effect does it have on Israel at war?

Israel’s security policy is in flux, and Gallant’s exit could drive a sharper military focus in Gaza, narrowing chances for diplomatic engagements aimed at hostage negotiations. His departure may push Netanyahu’s coalition toward a unified but more intense military approach as far-right voices in the government gain influence over policy direction.

What are people saying about the shift?

Reactions have varied, with former Defense Minister Benny Gantz calling the firing “politics at the expense of state security.” Far-right coalition members welcomed the decision, arguing that Gallant’s stance hindered progress in achieving the war’s objectives. The public remains concerned about how internal power struggles could impact Israel’s security amid this high-stakes conflict.

Who will fill this role?

Netanyahu appointed Israel Katz, a former Foreign Minister and close ally, to replace Gallant as Defense Minister. Katz’s views align closely with Netanyahu’s strategy, making his appointment an effort to solidify the government’s hardline approach during the Gaza war and maintain stability within the coalition.