Benjamin Netanyahu calls Donald Trump's election victory 'history’s greatest comeback'

Israeli members of Knesset congratulated Donald Trump on Wednesday's election victory on social media.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu immediately wrote to the President-elect, stating, "Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback!

"Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America. This is a huge victory!

Dear Donald and Melania Trump,Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback!Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America.This is a huge victory!In true friendship,… pic.twitter.com/B54NSo2BMA — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) November 6, 2024

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir posted on X saying: "Yesssss."

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with US President Donald Trump prior to signing the Abraham Accords, normalizing relations between Israel and some of its Middle East neighbors in a strategic realignment of Middle Eastern countries against Iran, during a meeting in the Oval Office. (credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER)

Finance Minister and Religious Zionist Party Leader Bezalel Smotrich writes: "God bless Israel, God bless America."

Other Israeli reactions

Innovation, Science, and Technology Minister Gila Gamliel congratulated the president-elect, saying, "The relationship between Israel and the USA is a strategic asset for both nations, and we will continue to strengthen it under your presidency."

Otzma Yehudit MK Almog Cohen described Trump winning as a "Total victory!"

Yisrael Beytenu MK Oded Forer said, "In his previous term, President Trump proved his commitment to the state of Israel, to our security and prosperity. I am sure that he will do so in this term as well." Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Amid congratulations from Israeli politicians on Trump's victory, Kamala Harris earned nearly 80% of the Jewish vote in the country.