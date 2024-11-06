Benjamin Netanyahu calls Donald Trump's election victory 'history’s greatest comeback'

Israeli members of Knesset congratulated Donald Trump on Wednesday's election victory on social media.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu immediately wrote to the President-elect, stating, "Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback!
"Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America. This is a huge victory!
— Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) November 6, 2024
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir posted on X saying: "Yesssss."
Finance Minister and Religious Zionist Party Leader Bezalel Smotrich writes: "God bless Israel, God bless America."
Other Israeli reactions
Innovation, Science, and Technology Minister Gila Gamliel congratulated the president-elect, saying, "The relationship between Israel and the USA is a strategic asset for both nations, and we will continue to strengthen it under your presidency."
Otzma Yehudit MK Almog Cohen described Trump winning as a "Total victory!"
Yisrael Beytenu MK Oded Forer said, "In his previous term, President Trump proved his commitment to the state of Israel, to our security and prosperity. I am sure that he will do so in this term as well."
Amid congratulations from Israeli politicians on Trump's victory, Kamala Harris earned nearly 80% of the Jewish vote in the country.