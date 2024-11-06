Opposition party leaders attack Netanyahu over Yoav Gallant's dismissal

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid condemned the firing of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of prioritizing draft exemption laws over national security. “Gallant was fired solely for political reasons because he stood in Netanyahu’s way to pass draft exemption laws.

He was dismissed because Netanyahu chose draft dodgers over those who serve,” Lapid stated at the Opposition Party Leaders’ Statement. He also criticized the silence of “spineless” Likud MKs, calling their inaction “a disgrace remembered forever.” According to Lapid, Netanyahu’s actions reflect his unfitness to lead, especially in wartime. “Our soldiers cannot rely on him. The citizens of Israel cannot trust him,” he said.

Lapid’s remarks were echoed by National Camp Leader Benny Gantz, who termed the dismissal “absolute security negligence.” Addressing the decision’s impact, he stated, “A large majority of Knesset members from Religious Zionism and Likud understand that this political deal on the backs of IDF soldiers endangers our security. I call on them to show courage.”

Gantz shared a personal experience from the Lebanon War, recalling his reassignment as a company commander upon his return from training with US Special Forces. He emphasized that he never doubted the motives of his leaders, noting that decisions always prioritized Israel’s security. Today, he fears soldiers in Lebanon might question their leaders’ intentions, especially after Gallant’s dismissal following the issuance of recruitment orders.

A "second 'October 6' moment"

He warned against a “second ‘October 6’ moment,” referencing the critical security breach that precipitated the Yom Kippur War. Gantz argued that dismissing Gallant to expedite legislation exempting Haredim from military service is a significant blow to both national security and morale. However, he maintained that the opposition would not waver in its commitment. “We sitting here today may disagree on many issues, but we represent not only 52 Knesset members. A large majority of the people is behind us, and a significant portion of Knesset members from Likud, Religious Zionism, and even Haredi parties understand that Netanyahu must not be allowed to take us back to ‘October 6.’” With support from other opposition party leaders, Yair Lapid speaks on the firing of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on November 6, 2024. (credit: Marc Israel Sellem/Jerusalem Post)

Gantz urged citizens and lawmakers alike to stand resolute. “We will fight together against the Prime Minister’s attempts to rule unchecked, undermining gatekeepers and heads of the security establishment. We will not allow our economy to be shaken or for only half the population to serve in the IDF and pay the price of our lives here just to keep the government stable,” he said, appealing for continued faith in the army and the country.

Concluding, Gantz expressed hope for a unified, secure Israel. “Together, as a majority, we will be determined to restore hope for safer, better days ahead. For unity, for victory, for the return of our captives and residents. We will fight for our future as a united people,” he said.

Yisrael Beytenu Leader Avigdor Liberman said "Between the security of the state and the security of the coalition, Netanyahu chose to preserve the coalition and dismantle Israeli society.

"Anyone who follows Iranian media saw that there was a big celebration there yesterday. It's clear that the dismissal of the defense minister harms the security of the country and national stability."