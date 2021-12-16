The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News Israeli Politics

Candidate’s departure doesn’t expedite Jewish Agency decision

The real deadline is only the end of February, when the Agency’s Board of Governors is set to convene.

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: DECEMBER 16, 2021 17:41
The Jewish Agency headquarters in Jerusalem (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
The Jewish Agency headquarters in Jerusalem
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
The Jewish Agency’s chairmanship selection committee decided this week to keep taking its time with its choice, even though one of its candidates left the race because it had still not been completed.
ANU Museum of the Jewish People director Irina Nevzlin announced on Monday night that she was quitting the contest. The committee met the next day and considered expediting the process but decided against it.
A source on the committee revealed that the new deadline for joining the race is December 31. But even after that, any member of the selection committee will still be able to bring a new candidate until the decision is made.
The real deadline is only the end of February when the Agency’s Board of Governors is set to convene. Until then, Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid is likely to take his time revealing the government’s candidate. Lapid told reporters at his Yesh Atid faction meeting on Monday that he has a candidate, as he has done in every faction meeting over the past six weeks.
The current candidates were told last week that the process is ongoing and can stop at any point. They were told that they may be summoned for additional in-depth interviews.
Chairwoman of the Board at the Museum of the Jewish People Irina Nevzlin. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)Chairwoman of the Board at the Museum of the Jewish People Irina Nevzlin. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Nevzlin’s departure left seven candidates: Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, Bar-Ilan University law professor Yaffa Zilbershats, and former MKs Michal Cotler-Wunsh, Danny Danon, Uzi Dayan, Michael Oren and former Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich.
In private conversations, the candidates complained that the decision had not been made yet, one way or another.
“This process has gone on for so long that it is harming the credibility of the institution of the Jewish Agency, and that is sad,” one of the candidates said on Thursday.


Tags Jewish Agency Yair Lapid israeli politics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Clean out the rot of the Israel Prison pimping case - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Eynat Guez

What do post-COVID employees want? It isn't more free snacks - opinion

 By EYNAT GUEZ
Gershon Baskin

Israeli and Iranian failed strategies - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Andrea Samuels

Don’t like the rules? Make aliyah!

 By ANDREA SAMUELS
Gil Troy

Anti-Zionists rob US Jews of their Zionist dreams - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Most Read
1

'3 shots Pfizer COVID vax 4x less effective against Omicron than Delta'

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
2

Most reported US Omicron cases have hit the fully vaccinated -CDC

Empty Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine vials for children aged 5-11 are seen in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, US, November 6, 2021.
3

'One wrong move': Tehran Times reveals Iran's targets in Israel

Front page of Tehran Times showing missile threat against Israel
4

Ancient Greek drug could cut COVID-19 deaths - Israeli scientist

Saffron
5

Protein component could be added to COVID vaccines to protect against new variants - study

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by