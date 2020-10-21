Ex-Likud minister Limor Livnat: Netanyahu era is over, Bennett worthy

Former education minister Limor Livnat said on Wednesday that "It could be the end of the era of Netanyahu and that Yamina leader Naftali Bennett is a worthy candidate for prime minister.In an interview with 103 FM, the long time Likud MK said, "Bennett could be prime minister as long as he leaves Bezalel Smotrich out."recent favorable polls, including Sunday's Channel 13 poll that found Yamina only trails Likud by three seats and could form a government without Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's party.Livnat went on to say that "most of the MKs in the Likud today are Netanyahu's yes men. They don't criticize him, and so he promotes them according to that."Bennett came out in favor of holding early elections for the first time on Tuesday, after months of saying that it was wrong to initiate another race.Sources close to Bennett said the reason for his change of heart is that the coronavirus lockdown is over, and it will now be possible to hold an election. The sources said it had nothing to do with