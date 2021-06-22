First Israeli Druze Woman MK to be first Druze Jewish Agency emissary

Former Yesh Atid/Blue and White MK Gadeer Kamal-Mreeh, the first female Druze member of the Knesset, will become the first Druze emissary the Jewish Agency for Israel in Washington DC Kamal-Mreeh who will serve as a senior shlicha (Israeli emissary).

Kamal-Mreeh will represent the Jewish Agency, in its efforts to connect with North American college campuses on Israel. The Jewish Agency for Israel, which was created in 1929, has been instrumental in connecting Jews abroad with the State of Israel as well as facilitating aliyah (immigration).

In Washington, Kamal-Mreeh will work collaboratively with Hillel International and the Jewish Agency's Israel Campus Fellows. Her work will involve prioritizing community building among young Jews, aged 18-35, across local Jewish Community Centers (JCCs), Jewish Federations and The Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA).

The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington is looking forward to welcoming Kamal-Mreeh to its group of 10 shluhim ) emissaries ( in the area.

"We are proud to support the continued innovation of the shlichut program by bringing new voices like Kamal-Mreeh's to our community, and to further strengthen our long-standing partnership with The Jewish Agency through launching this initiative", the Federation said.

Kamal-Mreeh earned her degree from Bar Ilan University in Medical Imaging and Social Sciences as well as a master's degree from Haifa University in International Relations. She also has experience as a מ MK from 2019-2021 where she chaired the Israel-Switzerland parliamentary friendship group, co-chaired the Israel-Germany friendship group and was a member of various committees, including the Interior and Environment Committee and the Advancement of Women's Status and Gender Equality Committee.

“I’m proud and excited to be a partner in bringing about this precedent-setting step, which will enable another Israeli voice to be heard, conveying the multifaceted reality of Israel to both Jewish and non-Jewish audiences throughout North America,” Kamal-Mreeh said.

“I believe the time has come for all segments of Israeli society to be active partners in shaping global consciousness and that my unique identity as a woman from the Druze community will greatly contribute to my service – resulting in meaningful and innovative activities that will challenge and change perceptions,” she said.