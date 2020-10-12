Gantz says Blue and White voting against opposition no confidence motion

“We will not vote in favor of the no confidence motion because it is a public relations move and doesn’t stand a chance, but the loss of public trust in the leadership of the country should be a glaring warning light for the prime minister and every member of the government,” said Gantz at a faction meeting in the Knesset.

Gantz insisted however that his party would maintain its demand that a budget for 2021 be passed in December, something which the Likud and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is loathe to do.

“We entered this government knowing we and the Likud don’t have the same values and our priorities are far from being the same,” said Gantz.

“We entered the government because we have a commitment to Israeli citizens alone. I will never put my priorities above those of the country. Whoever tries to put his own good above that of the state will find us against him and we have done everything to allow this government to work and put the country above other interests.”

The Blue and White leader said that passing a budget for 2021 was a national emergency.

Yesh Atid chairman and opposition leader MK Yair Lapid said earlier that anyone voting against the no confidence motion, which would create a new government without elections, was a coward.

“Blue and White has has failed. Reality proves this. The public has no confidence in this government,” said Lapid at his party’s faction meeting.

“Netanyahu isn’t healthy for the State of Israel. One vote in the plenum and Netanyahu won’t be prime minister anymore. If [MKs] press the green button this afternoon, then the movers will come for Bibi’s belongings at [the Prime Minister’s Residence on] Balfour Street this evening.”