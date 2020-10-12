Lapid says Netanyahu gov't unfit to lead coronavirus response

Ahead of an upcoming no-confidence motion which faces a vote in the Knesset, opposition leader Yair Lapid, head of the Yesh Atid-Telem Party, said on Monday that the current administration is "unfit" to lead the response to the coronavirus crisis.

"Yesh Atid has placed a constructive no-confidence motion for the Netanyahu government today. Anyone who does not vote for this proposal is a coward. Sorry, I have no softer word," Lapid said at the beginning of his faction meeting.

"Blue and White people know that this government has failed. This is not a political statement. Morbidity numbers prove it. Unemployment proves it. The resignation of all the top finance ministers. The public has no drop of confidence in the government," Lapid added.