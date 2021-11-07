The government approved on Sunday the appointment of former Justice Minister Meir Sheetrit as a member of the committee to locate the next Attorney General, despite allegations that Sheetrit allegedly paid a silence fee to his housekeeper for allegedly sexually harassing her.

No police investigation was conducted in this matter, and that Sheetrit denied the allegations.

Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Minister Gideon Saar announced at Sunday's cabinet meeting that according to a 2007 government decision, he intends to ask the AG nomination committee to examine candidates for the position, from whom the Minister of Justice will select the candidate.

Five ministers voted against the appointment: Labor Party head and Minister of Transportation Merav Michaeli, Meretz head and Minister of Health Nitzan Horowitz, Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai, Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev (Labor) and Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg (Meretz).

"Members of a hiring committee for a position as important as AG need to be people with impeccable records.," Michaeli said. "This is not the case, and therefore the Labor party ministers voted against [Sheetrit's nominations]," she said.

Candidate Meir Sheetrit in the Knesset for presidential election (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Meretz party coordinator Michal Rozin called the nomination an "embarrassing and humiliating incident" for the change government.

Labor MK Naama Lazimi said, "I am proud of my party members who voted against the government decision. Setting limits and upholding values is totally the politics we want to see here. Even if not everyone agrees, it is still our job."

Hagit Pe'er, head of the women's organization Naamat, also commented on the nomination.

"The choice of Sheetrit for the AG nomination committee is inappropriate - an extremely problematic ethical message that a person linked to payments of sexual harassment silencing fees can take part in the nomination of one of the most important gatekeepers of Israeli democracy," she said.

"In addition, the committee does not have proper women representation, as it included only one woman. Specifically, when the 'MeToo' mindset is spreading to more communities, the government's message is morally problematic. The ministers who voted against the nomination should be supported," Pe'er said.

A report in 2014 on (then) Channel 10 accused Sheetrit of entering into an agreement wherein he paid his former housekeeper NIS 270,000 in exchange for her silence with regard to sexual harassment complaints against him.

Sheetrit ran for President in 2014, finishing in second to Reuven (Ruvi) Rivlin by 10 votes.