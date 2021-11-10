The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Haredi party wants to turn Israel into Taliban state - Malinovsky

UTJ leader Moshe Gafni accused Yisrael Beytenu of being antisemitic.

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: NOVEMBER 10, 2021 14:50
UNITED TORAH Judaism leader Moshe Gafni (right) with health minister Yaakov Litzman in party headquarters on election night, in Givat Shmuel on March 2, 2020 (photo credit: ROY ALIMA/ FLASH 90)
UNITED TORAH Judaism leader Moshe Gafni (right) with health minister Yaakov Litzman in party headquarters on election night, in Givat Shmuel on March 2, 2020
(photo credit: ROY ALIMA/ FLASH 90)
A Knesset member in Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu Party enraged haredi (ultra-Orthodox) MKs on Wednesday when she compared haredim to the Taliban in Afghanistan.
MK Yulia Malinovsky was heckled by United Torah Judaism leaders Moshe Gafni and Ya'acov Litzman as she was resented her bill calling for increased punishments for those guilty of destroying property due to gender, including ads with women on buses.
"You want to make Israel into a Taliban state," Malinovsky shouted at Gafni in response to the heckling.
Malinovsky said harming the rights of women was a tactic used by the Taliban to increase their power and accused the haredim of doing the same in Israel.  
Gafni responds that Yisrael Beytenu is antisemitic and focused entirely on harming the haredim. He said Liberman is no longer right-wing and no longer cares about harming the leaders of Hamas, and has an agenda focused entirely on the haredim.
Gideon Sa'ar (credit: Rami Zernger) Gideon Sa'ar (credit: Rami Zernger)
The UTJ leader also complained that Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar did not condemn Malinovsky's comparison of haredim to the Taliban. He said Sa'ar should have known better, in what was seen as a reference to Sa'ar's daughter, actress Alona Sa'ar dating a haredi man, TV personality Melech Zilbershlag.
The bill was advanced in its preliminary reading by a 49 to 33 vote. Most of the women in Likud absented themselves from the vote. 


Tags Haredi united torah judaism taliban Yisrael Beytenu antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israeli political discourse needs to become less childish - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Will Israel's new budget be effective or catastrophic? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Dov Maimon

Europe needs to allow Jews to practice shechita - opinion

 By DOV MAIMON
Mark Regev

What was achieved when Naftali Bennett met Vladimir Putin? - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

COP26: A climate carnival to remember and ridicule - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Eiffel Tower heading for Earth in December

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

COVID-19: People under 30 should not get Moderna vaccine - France

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
4

NASA scientist answers: When was the last time an asteroid hit Earth?

An asteroid is seen heading for Earth in an illustrative photo.
5

Adding cinnamon to your coffee will speed up your metabolism - study

Cinnamon

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by