The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Joint List infighting threatens its future

Due in part to infighting in the Joint List, polls broadcast on Tuesday night predicted that it would fall from its current 15 seats to 11 or 12 in the next election.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
NOVEMBER 25, 2020 16:07
JOINT LIST MKs (from left) Mtanes Shehadeh, Ayman Odeh and Ahmad Tibi, and former MK Abd al-Hakeem Hajj Yahya meet at the Knesset, September 17, 2020 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
JOINT LIST MKs (from left) Mtanes Shehadeh, Ayman Odeh and Ahmad Tibi, and former MK Abd al-Hakeem Hajj Yahya meet at the Knesset, September 17, 2020
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Leaders of parties in the Joint List exchanged mutual recriminations on Wednesday, leading to speculation that the four Arab parties would not run together in the next election.
Ra'am (United Arab List) leader Mansour Abbas angered the other party heads in the Joint List faction by saying in media interviews that the Joint List would not continue if it did not start serving its Israeli Arab constituents better. Abbas wants the list to cooperate with all parties, including Likud, instead of being taken for granted as part of the Left.
Balad Party head Mtanes Shehadeh said Abbas was wrong to trust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and to consider helping Netanyahu pass legislation that could enable him to evade prosecution in return for bills that would help the Arab sector.
"We know what Netanyahu's intentions are," Shehadeh told Army Radio. "Netanyahu wants to break up the Joint List. He doesn't want what is best for us. He wants to weaken the political power of Israeli Arab citizens. That is why Abbas's approach is incorrect."
Abbas's opponents in the Joint accused him of seeking to lower the electoral threshold so Ra'am could run on its own. Abbas has denied supporting lowering the threshold and trying to break up the Joint List.
"I am staying in the Joint List and fighting for my views," Abbas told Army Radio.
MKs in Likud have expressed support for lowering the threshold in order to harm Yamina and enable the far-right Otzma Yehudit Party of activist Itamar Ben-Gvir to enter the Knesset.
The heads of the other two parties in the Joint List, Ayman Odeh and Ahmad Tibi favor keeping all four parties together.
Due in part to infighting in the Joint List, polls broadcast on Tuesday night predicted that it would fall from its current 15 seats to 11 or 12 in the next election.


Tags Israeli Arabs israeli politics Joint List
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo 2020 brought us COVID-19, but it also brought a new Middle East By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Don’t give Pollard a hero’s welcome – or Trump a hero’s send-off – opinion By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader Joe Biden has underestimated Iran – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Amotz Asa-El Naftali Bennett comes of age By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Efraim Inbar Time for an Israeli peace initiative for Palestinian conflict – opinion By EFRAIM INBAR, ERAN LERMAN

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists claim to reverse aging process
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber at Aviv Clinic in Florida
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
4 Why has the US sent B-52s back to the Middle East? - Analysis
A U.S. B52 plane (R) flies during Exercise Eager Lion at one of the Jordanian military bases in Zarqa, east of Amman, Jordan, May 24, 2016.
5 Palestinians restore ties with Israel
Palestinian security forces guard outside al-Istishari hospital in Ramallah

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by