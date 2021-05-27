The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Yamina's staged plan to the premiership - analysis

Why the beginning of next week is when Yamina leader Naftali Bennett will take his long-awaited steps to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
MAY 27, 2021 13:43
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chats with Naftali Bennett in the Knesset
Yamina leader Naftali Bennett dreamed as a child of becoming prime minister. 
Bennett supported Benjamin Netanyahu when he was prime minister the first time, and he even named his son Yonatan after Netanyahu's brother, the hero of the Entebbe operation, in 2005, a year before he became Netanyahu's chief of staff. 
When he entered politics in 2013, Bennett's goal was to eventually succeed Netanyahu and become prime minister. But he never intended to oust him. 
Bennett is aware of how much voters on the Right respect Netanyahu and how ousting him could result in a permanent scar on his political resume. He knows what it is like to be a right-wing voter on the sidelines looking in and admiring Netanyahu, because that was what he was before.
That is why Bennett has had to be very careful in how he has proceeded politically over the past few weeks.
Before Hamas fired missiles at Jerusalem on May 10 and Operation Guardian of the Walls began, Bennett was two days away from finalizing a government with Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid that would have replaced Netanyahu. A decisive meeting of Bennett and Lapid with Ra'am (United Arab List) head Mansour Abbas that had been set for right around when the missiles were fired was postponed.
Three days later, Bennett told Lapid that forming a government of change with Ra’am  was off the table, in a step that The Jerusalem Post reported exclusively was what Yamina sources called "a move to alleviate pressure.”
The Yamina officials already said that weekend that Bennett would consider all coalition possibilities ahead of the June 2 deadline for Lapid to form a government, which included returning to Lapid or joining with Netanyahu if he delivered the defectors from the change camp that would give him the majority required for a coalition. 
During the war, no significant negotiations were held with either side. When it ended, Bennett made his choice, which was unsurprisingly to keep kicking the can forward if he could and continue playing both sides. Following Lapid's mandate, there would be three weeks in which any MK could build a coalition, which could have been the perfect time for Bennett to build a coalition himself.
But at Monday's Yesh Atid faction meeting, Lapid removed that option by revealing that he would pursue dispersing the Knesset at the end of his mandate if a government was not formed. Lapid said the move would prevent Netanyahu from forming a government. Yesh Atid officials said it was also intended to put the blame for a fifth election on Bennett if he decided not to join Lapid.  
The real reason, however, was to expedite Bennett's decision by removing the possibility of him receiving the third mandate from the Knesset and force him to decide during the mandate of Lapid. 
The deadline for Bennett's decision is not Wednesday, when the mandate ends, but Monday, because to approve the formation of the government, Bennett would need the support of at least six of the seven Yamina MKs. There are MKs and candidates further down the Yamina list who would submit their resignations to Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin, in order to avoid being part of the coalition but would not prevent Bennett from forming the government.
The resignations of the MKs and the candidates require 48 hours to take effect, making Monday decision day. Bennett's number two, MK Ayelet Shaked, made clear on Wednesday that she remained loyal to Bennett, so her options are either taking a bolstered Interior portfolio or quitting, not blocking Bennett's rise to the premiership.
At Wednesday's faction meeting, Bennett attacked Netanyahu and laid the groundwork for forming an anti-Netanyahu government. But Shaked still wants to give Netanyahu a final chance over the weekend, leaving a very narrow window for a government to be formed. 
Bennett will have to proceed even more cautiously when he finally takes his reluctant steps to oust the prime minister he admired on his way to achieve his childhood dream. 


