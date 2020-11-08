The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Lead prosecutor in Netanyahu cases not running for state attorney post

By YONAH JEREMY BOB

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
NOVEMBER 8, 2020 19:03
Liat Ben Ari and MK Swid in investigation seat. (photo credit: OFER AMRAM)
Liat Ben Ari and MK Swid in investigation seat.
(photo credit: OFER AMRAM)
Despite being touted for months as a top pick for the post of State Attorney, Liat Ben Ari, the Deputy State Attorney for Economic Affairs, announced on Sunday, the deadline to present candidacies, that she will not seek the job.
With a background including sending former prime minister Ehud Olmert to jail and indicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Ben Ari was regarded by many as having an unmatched record.
However, Ben Ari and her family have suffered unprecedented public attacks and encroachment on their private lives since she came into the crosshairs of Netanyahu supporters.
Accordingly, she issued a statement that, “I am sure that the appointment process will lead to choosing the right candidate for state attorney among those competing. I am sure that the candidate who is chosen will be able to handle the many challenges facing the state prosecution.”
Sources close to Ben Ari said she was fully satisfied with her decision, as she might have had to leave the Netanyahu prosecution team had she taken the post, and wants it through to its conclusion.
Besides the public attacks she has faced, there were also two candidates that Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit likely preferred over her, including Deputy State Attorney for Criminal Affairs, Shlomo Lemberger, and Haifa District Attorney Amit Easman.
Lemberger was effectively number two in the state prosecution service until Shai Nitzan stepped down as state attorney in December 2019 and, alongside Mandelblit, and has managed much of the prosecution since then.
The twist in all of this is that many candidates favored by Mandelblit may be blocked by Likud. Technically, Netanyahu has committed to keeping away from the issue, and the government usually gives its blessing to whoever a five member apolitical committee selects.
However, the coalition agreement between the Likud and Blue and White effectively gave the Likud equal veto power with Blue and White over major appointments so this means that Netanyahu’s lieutenants, or the cabinet, can prevent the appointment of any state attorney whom they may view as too aggressive in confronting allegations against public servants, or too close to Netanyahu.
Some Netanyahu supporters seem to be pushing for the appointment of either the Deputy Director of the Police Investigations Department (PID), Moshe Saada, or prominent private sector lawyers Eyal Besserglick, or Tali Gottlieb.
Saada has gotten into the news for clashing with Mandelblit, something which could endear him to the Likud.
Besserglick has right-wing bona fides having defended the high profile “Hebron Shooter” Elor Azaria, a soldier sent to jail for killing a wounded Palestinian terrorist in 2015, but he is younger than most other candidates. Gottlieb has more experience than Besserglick and recently defended a female-defendant who allegedly harassed Ben Ari.
To date, the list is considered shorter than acceptable, and Justice Ministry officials are considering trying to convince some other prominent officials, including possibly, district court judges, to toss their name into the mix.
Meanwhile, Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn and Mandelblit jointly announced on Sunday a major reform to how the PID handles cases, especially cases regarding weaker sectors of society.
A commission was formed in July 2019 to study the issue of discrimination against Ethiopians by the police and PID following a police officer’s shooting and killing of Ethiopian Solomon Tekah.
The officer was later indicted for negligent homicide and is currently on trial, but the police and PID’s handling of the incident and similar incidents was highly criticized.
According to the reforms, the handling of claims against police officers will now be significantly expedited. Regular investigations must be concluded within 75 days and decisions whether to prosecute must be made within six months.
With respect to “sensitive” cases, such as the Ethiopian community, investigations must be concluded within 30 days and a final decision whether to prosecute within an additional three months.
In addition, any decision not to prosecute in a sensitive case must receive the approval of the head of PID and any request to go beyond the four months must also receive high level approval.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Likud Avichai Mandelblit state attorney
