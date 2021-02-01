Likud MK Nir Barkat tops list of candidates fined by comptroller

Likud MK Nir Barkat received the largest fine among candidates probed by State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman in a report on 2018 primary races that he released on Monday.Englman fined Barkat NIS 25,000 for spending more than the limit in his primary campaign for the Likud list and for not providing enough documentation of his expenses. Barkat is a hi-tech venture capitalist worth NIS 500 million and the wealthiest MK in the Knesset, so the fine is not expected to cause him much of a hardship. Others who received fines for financial irregularities in Likud were MKs Ayoub Kara (NIS 22,000), Osnat Mark (13,000), Fateen Mulla (13,000) and Keti Sheetrit (7,000) and former MK Yaron Mazuz (6,000). Former Labor MK Salah Sa'ad was fined NIS 12,000. Englman criticized the Likud for not following his office's financial regulations and Bayit Yehudi, Degel Hatorah and Ra'am (United Arab List) for being too much in debt. He fined the Likud and Labor NIS 100,000 each, Agudat Yisrael NIS 40,000 and Ra'am NIS 26,000.
