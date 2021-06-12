The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Litzman associate suspected of taking bribe from medical cannabis company

The unnamed man was the third associate of Litzman's to be arrested within three days as part of an investigation into a wide-ranging fraud scheme in the health sector.

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
JUNE 12, 2021 06:20
UTJ MK Ya'acov Litzman seen in the Israeli parliament on the day of the presidential elections, in Jerusalem, June 2, 2021. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
UTJ MK Ya'acov Litzman seen in the Israeli parliament on the day of the presidential elections, in Jerusalem, June 2, 2021.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
The Israeli Police's Lahav 433 anti-corruption unit is currently investigating an associate of outgoing Housing and Construction Minister Ya'acov Litzman for accepting a bribe from an unnamed medical cannabis company in the form of NIS 250,000 in stocks, Channel 13 News reported on Wednesday.
In exchange, the company allegedly received regulatory benefits from the associate, meaning the allegations occured during the time when Litzman still served as either Health Minister or Deputy Health Minister (2009-2013, 2015-2020). 
The police "neither confirm nor deny" the story, though the associate reportedly denies the allegations which have been levied against him.
The unnamed man was the third associate of Litzman's to be arrested within three days as part of an investigation into a wide-ranging fraud scheme in the health sector involving powerful private sector and media figures. 
On Monday, Litzman's chief of staff Moti Bobchick and former Litzman adviser and Hamodia journalist Menachem Gesheid as part of the investigation, which dates back to 2017.
The police said that the two suspects allegedly conspired to influence aspects of government policy in the food sector and other health sector issues in exchange for bribes.
A source within the medical cannabis industry reportedly told Cannabis Magazine that “the fact that the field of medical cannabis has also been investigated in the context of the alleged corruption of Litzman's associates does not surprise anyone in the industry, and certainly not the veterans among them." 
"During the Litzman years, serious and strange things happened in the field, to say the least, that should have been investigated a long time ago, but better late than never," the source added.
Litzman himself is also likely to be indicted in a completely separate scandal involving sexual assault offender Malka Leifer and improperly trying to influence inspectors to reopen a restaurant that failed a health inspection.

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.


Tags marijuana bribery corruption in israel israel corruption medical marijuana israel Health Ministry Cannabis Ya'acov Litzman corruption Medical cannabis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Likud's statements a new low, show need for new gov't - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Bennett-Lapid have to face Biden as China’s tentacles grow in Israel

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Preventing the polarization process

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Netanyahu's incitement is an invitation to murder - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Is a bogus Iran deal upstaging the Abraham Accords? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lapid tells Rivlin: I have succeeded in forming coalition with Bennett

Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid and Mansour Abbas are seen signing a coalition deal.
2

Isaac Herzog elected 11th President of the State of Israel by wide margin

President-elect Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
3

Netanyahu amid incitement concerns: Don't be afraid to stick it to them

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu – his people skills are not normal.
4

Disaster for Iran as its largest naval ship sinks

Smoke rises from Iran navy’s largest ship in Jask port in the Gulf, Iran, June 2, 2021.
5

New government to be sworn in on Wednesday

The Bennett-Lapid moment.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by