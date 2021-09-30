The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Meretz ministers Horowitz and Frej to meet with PA’s Abbas

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett expressed reservations about the meeting but did not block it from taking place.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 11:42
Health Nitzan Horowitz attends a press conference about the Coronavirus, in Jerusalem on August 29, 2021. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Health Nitzan Horowitz attends a press conference about the Coronavirus, in Jerusalem on August 29, 2021.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Health Minister and Meretz leader Nitzan Horowitz and Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Frej plan to meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah next week.
With regards to the Palestinians, Frej said, "we are in a government that agreed to disagree, but we didn't agree not to meet."
"As for [Abbas], there is no need to get excited. We still are not resolving the Palestinian problem," the minister told Army Radio.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett expressed reservations about the meeting, but did not block it from taking place, Army Radio reported. His spokespeople declined to comment.
A month ago, Defense Minister Benny Gantz met with Abbas in Ramallah and offered him a slew of goodwill gestures, including a NIS 500 million loan from the tax funds Israel withheld due to the PA's payments to terrorists and their family members and 16,000 additional permits for Palestinians to work in Israel, as well as more Palestinian construction in Area C, which is under the IDF's control.
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas shakes hands with Meretz MK Esawi Frej as Meretz MKs Tamar Zandberg and Michal Rozin look on‏. (credit: Courtesy)Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas shakes hands with Meretz MK Esawi Frej as Meretz MKs Tamar Zandberg and Michal Rozin look on‏. (credit: Courtesy)
Bennett gave consent for that meeting, but a source close to him made sure to clarify soon after that the Gantz-Abbas meeting does not mean there are negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians.
President Isaac Herzog also spoke with Abbas in recent months.
Bennett did not mention the Palestinians at all in his speech to the UN on Monday, reflecting his view that Israel's relations with the world should not have to be viewed through the prism of the conflict.
The prime minister also opposes a two-state solution and does not see a reason for him or other ministers to meet with Abbas under the current circumstances, though he supports steps to improve the Palestinians’ economy and quality of life.
Though he is in favor of an eventual two-state solution, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid is also uninterested in meeting Abbas, as long as the Palestinians’ suit against Israel for alleged war crimes at the International Criminal Court still stands and the PA continues its “pay for slay” scheme.


