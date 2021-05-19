Mount Meron: UTJ and Shas propose gov't controlled committee of enquiry

Almost three weeks after 45 people perished in a mass crush at the Mount Meron holy site, two ultra-Orthodox parties – United Torah Judaism and Shas – have proposed the establishment of a public committee of enquiry which would, in practice, be controlled by serving government ministers.

There have been numerous calls for a state committee of enquiry , independent of the government, its members appointed by the president of the Supreme Court.

The government has resisted such calls, and no committee of enquiry of any type has been established for the Meron disaster, the deadliest civilian catastrophe in the history of the state.

The UTJ and Shas proposals in a Knesset bill submitted by UTJ MK Yakov Asher, the committee would be comprised of seven members and its chairman would be a former head of a local authority selected by the interior minister, currently Shas chairman Arye Deri.

Among the other six members, one would be a representative of the Interior Ministry appointed by the interior minister; another, a representative of the Public Security Ministry who has authority over the Israel Police, currently headed by Likud MK Amir Ohana; a third would represent the Religious Services Ministry appointed by Religious Services Minister Ya'akov Avitan of the Shas Party; a fourth would represent the Chief Rabbinate, chosen by the chief rabbis. The remaining two public representatives would be chosen by the Shas appointed chairman of the committee in coordination with the rest of the members.

The bill states that in addition to the authority the committee will enjoy under the Law for Committees of Enquiry, the new committee would be empowered “to recommend the necessary measures to ensure that a disaster like Meron is never repeated.” This will include planning, construction and safety recommendations,” while at the same time avoiding “harm to the status of Meron as a holy place in accordance with the Law for the Protection of the Holy Places, and the various perspectives of Jewish law which are applicable at Meron.”

Separately, on Tuesday, Labour MK Rabbi Gilad Kariv proposed legislation that would abolish the sweeping exemptions which allow ultra-Orthodox events of over 500 people to be held without a proper license.

Kariv said his bill was necessary in the wake of the Meron disaster and the collapse on Sunday of bleachers in a hassidic synagogue in Givat Ze’ev which left two dead and almost 150 injured.

According to Kariv, these two disasters shine a spotlight on the systematic failures which have allowed these incidents to take place without the correct licensing simply because they are religious events.

“The level of supervision and control over religious events in Israel is too low,” said Kariv.

“The fact that there are stakeholders who are not interested in the correct supervision only proves that the flaw in the law needs to be corrected,” he said.