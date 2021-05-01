Senior officials to comply with Meron investigation, take responsibility

Shabtai told his associates that he plans to back Lavi throughout the investigation as he coordinated with him in the weeks prior to the events at Meron, and was present at the scene of the disaster alongside him throughout the night.

The Justice Ministry's Police Investigation Department (PID) will be taking over the investigation into the events that occurred at Mount Meron, which killed 45 people and injured over 150 more.

Both Shabtai and Lavi will be summoned to testify during the investigation once evidence has been analyzed, and only after more junior forces have testified too.

When inquiring into the civic parties responsible for organizing the event, an investigatory unit within Israel Police was told that Northern Command did not think that anything could have been done differently to prevent this tragedy.

Public Security Minister Amir Ohana, who pushed for allowing unlimited access to Mount Meron on Thursday night, rejected calls for him to resign in a statement he released on Facebook on Saturday night. Gil Hoffman contributed to this report. "I am responsible but responsibility does not mean blame," he said. "Everything possible is being done to make sure that Israel never again experience a disaster like this."Gil Hoffman contributed to this report.

