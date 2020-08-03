The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Netanyahu: Annexation still on the agenda

The prime minister said the matter is currently in the Trump administration’s hands.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
AUGUST 3, 2020 17:24
Signs abour annexation with pictures of US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are displayed in Israel (photo credit: COURTESY YESHA COUNCIL)
Signs abour annexation with pictures of US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are displayed in Israel
(photo credit: COURTESY YESHA COUNCIL)
Israel may still apply sovereignty to parts of Judea and Samaria, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a Likud faction meeting on Monday.
“It has not been taken off the agenda,” Netanyahu told Likud MKs. “The option still exists.”
The Trump peace plan would allow Israel to apply its law to 30% of the West Bank, including all settlements and the Jordan Valley. The rest would be designated for an eventual Palestinian state, which would receive recognition and a massive aid package from the US if it meets conditions listed in the plan, including demilitarization and stopping incitement and salaries for terrorists.
The coalition agreement between Blue and White set July 1 as the earliest date at which Netanyahu could bring extending Israeli sovereignty to a vote.
US President Donald Trump’s Special Representative for International Negotiations Avi Berkowitz was in Israel ahead of July 1 to meet with Netanyahu, alternate prime minister Benny Gantz and others. The Trump administration has yet not announced a position on the matter of sovereignty since.
Diplomatic sources in the US and Israel have said that the COVID-19 pandemic has taken much of the governments’ time and energy and that enacting the Trump peace plan is low on their agendas at this time.
However, Israelis involved in the matter have sought to push sovereignty moves this summer, ahead of the November presidential election in the US.


