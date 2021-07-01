Police investigating alleged luxury jacuzzi in Netanyahu residence

The Israel Police has opened an investigation into allegations of a luxury jacuzzi worth tens of thousands of shekels installed in the Netanyahu private residence in Caesarea at the expense of the state, N12 reported on Thursday.

The investigation was opened at the request of Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit in the suspicion that as part of a renovation that was done in the residence for security purposes, a jacuzzi worth NIS 50,000 was installed in the residence.

As of yet, the investigation is not focusing on Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu.