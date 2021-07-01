Police investigating alleged luxury jacuzzi in Netanyahu residence

The Israel Police has opened an investigation into allegations of a luxury jacuzzi worth tens of thousands of shekels installed in the Netanyahu private residence in Caesarea at the expense of the state, N12 reported on Thursday.
The investigation was opened at the request of Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit in the suspicion that as part of a renovation that was done in the residence for security purposes, a jacuzzi worth NIS 50,000 was installed in the residence.
As of yet, the investigation is not focusing on Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu.
The report comes as Netanyahu awaits trial on various cases related to corruption and breach of trust. On November 21, Netanyahu was indicted on a number of cases. His trial began on May 24, 2020. A spokesperson for the Israel Police said, "this is not part of [the other cases Netanyahu is currently facing] but there is definitely a story here that is very similar to case 1,000."The trial is currently suspended and is expected to begin again on July 12.The Netanyahu family later denied the allegations, saying that no jacuzzi was ever installed in the residence.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}In a statement, Netanyahu suggested that the report was made "to hide the many millions that are currently being invested from the money of Israeli citizens in the private homes of Bennett, Ganz and Lapid."Moreover, Netanyahu has demanded that N12 release an amendment or else be sued for libel, adding that the Netanyahu family was never asked to comment before the report was published.