The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Police investigating alleged luxury jacuzzi in Netanyahu residence

The investigation was opened at the request of Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit * As of yet, the investigation is not focusing on Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu

By ARIELLA MARSDEN  
JULY 1, 2021 21:36
FORMER PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu looks on during a special session of the Knesset in Jerusalem on Sunday. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
FORMER PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu looks on during a special session of the Knesset in Jerusalem on Sunday.
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
The Israel Police has opened an investigation into allegations of a luxury jacuzzi worth tens of thousands of shekels installed in the Netanyahu private residence in Caesarea at the expense of the state, N12 reported on Thursday. 
The investigation was opened at the request of Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit in the suspicion that as part of a renovation that was done in the residence for security purposes, a jacuzzi worth NIS 50,000 was installed in the residence. 
As of yet, the investigation is not focusing on Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu.  
The report comes as Netanyahu awaits trial on various cases related to corruption and breach of trust.
On November 21, Netanyahu was indicted on a number of cases. His trial began on May 24, 2020. A spokesperson for the Israel Police said, "this is not part of [the other cases Netanyahu is currently facing] but there is definitely a story here that is very similar to case 1,000."
The trial is currently suspended and is expected to begin again on July 12.
The Netanyahu family later denied the allegations, saying that no jacuzzi was ever installed in the residence. 
In a statement, Netanyahu suggested that the report was made "to hide the many millions that are currently being invested from the money of Israeli citizens in the private homes of Bennett, Ganz and Lapid."
Moreover, Netanyahu has demanded that N12 release an amendment or else be sued for libel, adding that the Netanyahu family was never asked to comment before the report was published.  


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Trial investigation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Advancing women in gov't is a needed change - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Isaac Herzog's mission as president: Shaping Israel's soul - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Facebook’s policy inconsistency puts Israelis at risk

 By EMILY SCHRADER
ALAN BAKER

Solving Israel’s public diplomacy dilemma - opinion

 By ALAN BAKER
Susan Hattis Rolef

What happens when opposition declares the government to be illegitimate?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
2

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

Massive exercise in Black Sea with US comes after Russia warning

A view shows Russian warships on sunset ahead of the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 27, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by