The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Prosecution oversight czar: State attorney should have cleared Mandelblit

The oversight czar sent former prime minister Ehud Olmert to jail and criticized Mandelblit and the prosecution on a number of issues – meaning he is not viewed as being in anyone’s pocket.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
JULY 1, 2020 15:22
ATTORNEY-GENERAL Avichai Mandelblit faces a decision that not only will determine his career, but also the trajectory of the state. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
ATTORNEY-GENERAL Avichai Mandelblit faces a decision that not only will determine his career, but also the trajectory of the state.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Responding to a request to evaluate Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit’s role in the Harpaz Affair, Justice Ministry oversight czar Judge David Rozen said on Wednesday that the error which needs to be fixed is that Mandelblit’s name should be fully cleared.
The Harpaz Affair was mainly a fight between then-defense minister Ehud Barak and then-IDF chief Gabi Ashkenazi over who would be seen by the country as “Mr. Security,” with Mandelblit being involuntarily drawn into the mix from various spin-off issues.
Rozen issued his ruling the day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu launched multiple attacks on Mandelblit for seeking to block him from receiving tycoon donations to pay his legal expenses in his public corruption trial.
The oversight czar sent former prime minister Ehud Olmert to jail and criticized Mandelblit and the prosecution on a number of issues – meaning he is not viewed as being in anyone’s pocket.
Recent reports by Channel 13’s Ayala Hasson and leaks from supporters of Netanyahu have called into question whether charges against Mandelblit should have been dropped and whether he improperly tampered with the basis for which his case was closed.
However, Rozen said that the biggest error which should be fixed now is that Mandelblit’s case should be officially closed because those suspicions have been found to be groundless.
In 2015, then-attorney-general Yehuda Weinstein closed the charges against Mandelblit, but left open whether the case was being closed due to insufficient evidence – which could have blocked Mandelblit from becoming attorney-general – or because the charges were groundless.
The High Court of Justice approved Mandelblit to become attorney-general, but the question of the basis for closing the case was never resolved.
After becoming attorney-general, Mandelblit’s lawyer sent then-state attorney Shai Nitzan a letter asking him to close the case on the basis that the charges were groundless.
Though Nitzan and the prosecution generally leaned in this direction, they decided that they could not take any action for fear of violating conflict of interest principles, in that Mandelblit was their boss.
Rozen said that despite the conflict of interest, Mandelblit had a right for his name to be cleared, and that if the prosecution also believed this, they should have acceded to Mandelblit’s lawyer’s request.
Despite questions raised about Mandelblit’s withholding information from the deputy attorney-general for 24 hours during the Harpaz Affair – and despite statements he made to Ashkenazi suggesting he would try to help the IDF chief during the probe – Rozen said that the police, Weinstein and the state comptroller at the time saw all the evidence when the case was closed.


Tags court israeli politics Avichai Mandelblit
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The chief justice: Mogoeng and his support of Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Annexation might be right, but Netanyahu’s process is flawed By YAAKOV KATZ
Emily Schrader Brands boycotting Facebook are doing nothing more than virtue signalling By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy If you cancel Israel, you hurt yourself, not Israel By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef The elusive case of MK Meir Cohen By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Israel cancels 'God TV's Evangelical Christian channel
Senior man watching tv
3 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
4 Republicans fear Trump could drop out of race if polls remain low
U.S. President Donald Trump deplanes Air Force One on his way back to the White House after holding a campaign rally in Tulsa
5 Explosion reported near Tehran, as Iraq detains Iran-backed militia
Explosion near Tehran, June 26, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by