Yisrael Beiteinu MK Eli Avidar remains committed to new government

“I will not be satisfied to serve the people who voted for me from the coalition MKs’ bench,” Avidar wrote on Twitter Saturday. “But, we received our reward when we changed the government. Everything else is a bonus."There were rumblings that since Yisrael Beiteinu leader and finance minister Avigdor Liberman didn’t give Avidar an executive role, he might not support the government. He denied those rumors. “Whoever thinks I will hurt the [unity] government because of a position is a fool,” he wrote.Avidar attended weekly protests since June 12 outside former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s house and made it clear that removing him from office was his top priority. He wrote that the government should reach out to Joint List leaders Ahmad Tibi and Ayman Odeh and work together to improve Israeli society. Avidar wanted to be a larger part of this new wave of change in Israeli politics, and even though he won’t be doing it in an executive role, he’s excited to see it through. “Changing the government was the first step in this journey to repair and revive Israeli society,” he wrote. “We must continue the campaign to correct two failures: eradicating government corruption and fortifying Israeli democracy.”
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}Druze MK Hamed Amar took Avidar’s ministerial position on the Finance Ministry. Avidar wanted the combined positions of agriculture minister and Negev and Galilee development minister. However, Liberman appointed MK Oded Forer for that position. There is a chance Avidar might break off from Yisrael Beiteinu. This is despite the fact that Liberman praised his work in removing Netanyahu on June 14, after Avidar had rejected Liberman’s offer. Avidar would be an independent MK, comprising the ninth faction in the 61-seat unity government. Gil Hoffman contributed to this report.