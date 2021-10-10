Pompeo: Israel is not an apartheid country

Israel is not an apartheid country and it does not occupy the biblical heartland of Judea and Samaria, former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday during a special visit to the Psagot winery in the West Bank.

"This is the rightful homeland for the people of Israel here in Judea and Samaria," Pompeo said.

"We recognized that this is not an occupied nation, this is not an apartheid country. It is a democracy where faiths can be practiced from all of the Abrahamic traditions," Pompeo said.

Here on at the hilltop winery outside of Jerusalem just eleven months earlier Pompeo had announced a historic change in US policy, that allowed for Israeli products produced in the West Bank to be labeled made in Israel.

He was the first Secretary of State and the most high-level US official to visit an Israeli-held entity in the West Bank, in this case, the Sha'ar Binyamin Industrial Zone where the winery is located.

Mike Pompeo speaks at the Psagot Winery (credit: TOVAH LAZAROFF)