Pompeo to ‘Post’: I hope one day Iran will normalize ties with Israel

It is inevitable that all countries across the Middle East, and one day even Iran, will come around to the understanding that it is in their interest to normalize ties with the State Israel, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday in an exclusive interview with The Jerusalem Post.



“I hope one day that the Iranians will “I hope one day that the Iranians will normalize with Israel as well,” he said. “I have every expectation that the world will come to see Israel as the rightful Jewish homeland and that it is going to be here. So, I leave no country out from my commitment to my core belief that one day the world will recognize that this is the right thing to do for their country and I would include Iran in that as well.”



Later in the week, he will fly to Sudan, Bahrain and the UAE to continue efforts to get more countries to establish formal diplomatic relations with Israel. He said that he could not discuss which countries would be next in line after the UAE, but that more would come. Pompeo landed in Israel Monday morning and met during the day with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi to discuss a range of issues including the recent announcement of a normalization deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

"I couldn't tell you the timing and I couldn't tell you which countries, but I think as other nations around the world come to see that there is enormous benefit to both the relationship from a diplomatic perspective and economic perspective and from a security perspective I think that other nations will see that it is the right thing to do," he said. "I think they will also come to see that building out this set of relationships is the pathway that will lead to stability in the Middle East as well."

In the interview, Pompeo said that the duration of Israel’s commitment not to annex parts of the West Bank under the normalization deal with the United Arab Emirates will “have better clarity” when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed meet with President Donald Trump to sign the treaty, possibly in the coming weeks.



“I’ll leave it to those three leaders to discuss,” he said. “The commitment that the Israelis made was that they would not extend their sovereignty for a period of time. We are hopeful that the leaders will all be physically together and will probably have greater clarity and the ability to answer that more clearly.”

Asked if he included Saudi Arabia among the countries he expects to normalize ties with Israel, Pompeo said that ultimately the entire world will turn in that direction. "I think the world turns that way. So it is not worth making any prediction, but I think that as time goes on there is a clarity that this Jewish nation and these nations that are Arab states, will find that acknowledging that Israel does exist and shall exist is something that they will find their way too as well," he said. One of the main consequences, he said, from the UAE deal is that new mechanisms have been created that can help deliver on Trump's vision for peace. "None of it precludes the Palestinians observing that the Israelis are prepared to have this conversation, are prepared to negotiate and that our vision for peace provides a reasonable basis on which to begin that set of conversations," he said. "It's no longer the case that the Palestinians are going to be able to exercise a veto on the rationalization of the relationship and the normalization of the relationship between Israel and other countries."

