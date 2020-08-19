The suspect attempted to escape from police but was caught by a patrol car passing by, according to Ynet. A court extended his arrest until Thursday.

pic.twitter.com/G4TOTI0vPo תושב קריית אונו בן 18 נעצר הלילה על ידי המשטרה בחשד שהצית דגלי גאווה ️‍ ברמת גן. החשוד ניסה להמלט אולם נתפס על ידי ניידת סיור שעברה במקום. מעצרו הוארך בבית משפט עד למחר @ynetalerts August 19, 2020

"There is almost no difference between burning Israeli flags in Tehran and burning LGBTQ+ flags in Ramat Gan. The two actions are driven by baseless hatred, unnecessary fears and ignorance," said Ramat Gan Mayor Carmel Shama HaCohen. "The only difference is that in Tehran they cheer for the burning of the flags and in Ramat Gan they despise it and respond with determination.

"We have no doubt that the Israeli flag will defeat all its burners and so will the pride flag," added HaCohen. "As early as tomorrow, the entire arson area will be flagged with dozens of flags. "

"The burning of pride flags in Ramat Gan joins a series of hate crimes carried out against the LGBTQ+ community in recent weeks," said the Aguda - The Association for LGBTQ Equality in Israel. "We call on the police to prosecute those responsible and to stop the rampage of LGBTQphobia on the streets."

The incident on Tuesday comes after a LGBTQ+ flag was ripped down from the yard of a residence in the city last week, an LGBTQ+ "Pride Tag" decal on a store window in Ramat Gan was vandalized with a swastika two weeks ago and after a couple in the city received a note from a neighbor telling them to remove an LGBTQ+ flag from their balcony last month.