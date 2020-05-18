Prime Minister Netanyahu asks to not attend his first trial discussion

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asked on Monday for permission to not attend the opening of his trial, as it is a technical discussion and does not justify the high cost of security the court will need to host him, Walla reports.The discussion, in which the indictment against Netanyahu will be read, will be held in the Jerusalem district court under the Health Ministry's restrictions. This means that the number of attendees will be limited. Despite several media outlets requesting a live broadcast for the public, the discussion will be only broadcasted to two other courtrooms via CCTV. The indictment refers to cases 1000, 2000 and 4000, regarding bribery, fraud and breach of trust. It was handed to the regional court of Jerusalem by Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit after Netanyahu redacted his immunity request. The judge who will head the team of judges in the trial will be Judge Rivka Friedman-Feldman alongside judges Moses Bar-Am and Oded Shaham.