The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Public organizations protest regulation reform in letter to Knesset

The letter written to the Knesset joins ministers in protest against the reduction of regulation.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 20, 2021 21:18
Cabinet meeting on August 2 where the budget was approved (photo credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM, GPO)
Cabinet meeting on August 2 where the budget was approved
(photo credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM, GPO)
A letter was sent to the Knesset on Thursday in which 28 environmental, security and medical organizations demanded that the reform for the Regulation Authority, which would lower the amount of government regulation in various areas, be taken out of the Arrangements Law.
"Only a few months ago, we see the results of no regulation, in the Mount Meron disaster, that took the life of 45 people,"  the letter read. "This is one failure that joins a long list of failures that could have been prevented like the Versailles wedding hall disaster, the Remedia affair and the oil leakages in Tzin river and the Evrona reserve.
Three Meron committee members investigating (credit: OFFICE OF THE STATE COMMITTEE OF INQUIRY FOR THE MERON DISASTER)Three Meron committee members investigating (credit: OFFICE OF THE STATE COMMITTEE OF INQUIRY FOR THE MERON DISASTER)
"It cannot be that such a dramatic change in the legal structure of Israel will be passed as part of the Arrangements Law, and there will not be a separate vote on it after a public and extensive debate."
The letter added that the current plan will "put the profit of businesses before the welfare of the public, before our health and the quality of life for us and our children."
This letter comes after ministers from Labor and Meretz sent a letter to Liberman asking the reform to be removed, while Yamina's Abir Kara said that he would not vote in favor of the budget plan if the reform was not removed. 
This can be a problem because if the disagreements over the reform prevent the budget from being passed in the Knesset in the autumn, the government will automatically be dissolved.


Tags Budget Knesset reform
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Naftali Bennett should speak with Mahmoud Abbas - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

From Taliban to Hamas, Middle East vacuums never end well - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Afghanistan’s demise and Western confusion

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Hassan Nasrallah’s schadenfreude - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Afghanistan killed war for democracy, but war on jihadism lives on

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

Taliban hijacks theme park in Afghanistan - watch

A member of Taliban forces keeps watch at a checkpost in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2021.
4

Variants vs. vaccines - is the COVID-19 race ever going to end? - analysis

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Last Jew in Afghanistan refuses to give wife Jewish divorce

Simantov, an Afghan Jew, prays at his residence in Kabul

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by