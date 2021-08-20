Public organizations protest regulation reform in letter to Knesset

A letter was sent to the Knesset on Thursday in which 28 environmental, security and medical organizations demanded that the reform for the Regulation Authority , which would lower the amount of government regulation in various areas, be taken out of the Arrangements Law.

"Only a few months ago, we see the results of no regulation, in the Mount Meron disaster , that took the life of 45 people," the letter read. "This is one failure that joins a long list of failures that could have been prevented like the Versailles wedding hall disaster, the Remedia affair and the oil leakages in Tzin river and the Evrona reserve.

Three Meron committee members investigating (credit: OFFICE OF THE STATE COMMITTEE OF INQUIRY FOR THE MERON DISASTER)

"It cannot be that such a dramatic change in the legal structure of Israel will be passed as part of the Arrangements Law, and there will not be a separate vote on it after a public and extensive debate."

The letter added that the current plan will "put the profit of businesses before the welfare of the public, before our health and the quality of life for us and our children."

This letter comes after ministers from Labor and Meretz sent a letter to Liberman asking the reform to be removed, while Yamina's Abir Kara said that he would not vote in favor of the budget plan if the reform was not removed.