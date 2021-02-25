Purim: Senior citizens make masks for Netanya street parade

Netanya will celebrate Purim with a holiday mask parade, in which the masks are made by senior citizens in cooperation with local artists, according to a statement by the Netanya Municipality. Senior citizens were chosen as the coronavirus pandemic has affected many of them greatly. These masks will be put on display in a parade going through Netanya. Other activities include another mask exhibition that will take place at the Herzl Street Mall, as well as "Vehicles of Happiness" who will drive around neighborhoods and community centers. There will also be activities on Zoom which will take place online. These activities will take place February 26 and 28 between the hours of 10:00-14:00. All of these activities are done in accordance with the Health Ministry's guidelines and and were set up with the security forces.
