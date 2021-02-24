Coronavirus: R rate rises to 0.9 as gov’t fights over hotel isolation

The R rate rose up to 0.9 on Wednesday morning, as Israeli authorities continued to fight over the mandatory isolation in coronavirus hotels for returnees from abroad.

The R rate measures the ability of the disease to spread. After a few days during which the indicator had fallen below 0.8, demonstrating that the infections were receding, Wednesday marked the second day in a row that the number increased. Moreover, some 4,395 cases were reported on Tuesday, with 6.1% of the 74,461 tests performed returning a positive result. Some 827 patients were in serious condition, up from less than 700 on the previous day.

The new updates by the Health Ministry represent some disappointing news, in spite of the success of the vaccination campaign.

Some 4.5 million Israelis have been vaccinated with over three million of them having received both doses.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, however, said that not enough people have vaccinated for Israelis to celebrate without restraint on Purim.

"In order to cancel Haman's decree, the people of Israel showed complete solidarity and fasted for three days with Esther," said Edelstein, the day after the government approved a night curfew between 8.30 p.m. and 5 a.m. from Thursday to Saturday in the occasion of Purim.

"I am not asking you to fast for three days. I am just asked you to follow the regulations. Do it for the business owners who just got back to work. For the culture world, hotel's and education. For our health and life. For the children who cannot be vaccinated yet. Do not go to parties or celebrations. Celebrate at home,” he added.

Also on Wednesday the confrontation about the mandatory quarantine in hotels for returnees from abroad between the government and Knesset representatives in charge of approving the measure continued.

Early in the morning, a joint statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, the Health Ministry and the Transportation Ministry said that the measure would be extended until March 9 and that the Knesset Law and Constitution Committee would meet in the morning to approve the decision.

However, shortly after, the committee noted that the conversations are still ongoing.

The committee, and especially its chairman Yaakov Asher, have been insisting that the government find an alternative to the system. The authorities have been examining the possibility to offer those who enter the country the choice to wear an electronic bracelet and to quarantine at home, which however presents several legal issues and might require full legislation according to the Attorney General Office.

The mandatory isolation in corona hotels had been in place for weeks and was expected to be extended by the committee on Sunday, when Asher announced that he would not support it and was quickly followed by the majority of his fellow MKs. In the end they decided to extend the mandatory isolation by only 24 hours.

In response the government decreased the number of Israelis allowed back every day from 2,000 to 200 as long as the mandatory isolation was not reinstated, or another system was set in place.

Asher and Edelstein are set to meet on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the topic. The committee is not expected to convene before their meeting.