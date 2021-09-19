The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Ra'am MK: We won't leave coalition if Gaza conflict breaks out

Ra'am MK Walid Taha stated his party would not leave the coalition if an operation was launched in Gaza.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 19, 2021 06:46
MANSOUR ABBAS, head of the Ra’am party, seen June 2 after signing the coalition agreement. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
Ra'am MK Walid Taha confirmed that his party would not leave the coalition even if a conflict breaks out with Gaza, in an interview with Channel 12's Meet the Press program on Saturday evening.
"We dislike wars, no matter whether they're conducted from the current government, the previous one, the one which will come next," said Taha, stressing that a conflict in Gaza, would not be a test for the government.
"The test should be what needs to be done to allow life for the residents of Gaza, and hence also to allow security for the State of Israel," said Taha. "Talking all the time about operations and wars is the easiest thing that can be done and this is usually done by the reporters or the hostile parties in order to embarrass, put them in an awkward situation."
"What is the alternative?" asked the MK in the Channel 12 interview. "Let's assume that a situation happens in which, God forbid, there is war with Gaza. So what? We left the coalition, the government which will come after [this] government will do good with Gaza?"
Taha stressed that Ra'am wants to have an impact on both matters of peace and matters of war. "We want peace - we want the State of Israel to advance issues that will enable a dignified life."
An explosion is seen near al-Jalaa Tower housing AP and Al Jazeera offices during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza City on May 15 (credit: ASHRAF ABU AMRAH / REUTERS)An explosion is seen near al-Jalaa Tower housing AP and Al Jazeera offices during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza City on May 15 (credit: ASHRAF ABU AMRAH / REUTERS)
Despite the statements by Taha, not all coalition members have expressed the same opinion. Earlier this month, Meretz MK Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi told Kan's Arabic-language radio station that “[Prime Minister Naftali] Bennett knows that if he goes to a military conflict, the coalition will fall apart because Meretz and Ra’am [United Arab List] won’t agree to it."
Concerning the Palestinian prisoners who escaped from Gilboa Prison, Taha stated "unfortunately we are in a state of occupation, and if there is occupation then there is resistance and there are prisoners."
"Mostly this issue of the prisoners reminded the world that there is a people here who are suffering under occupation. On this side, too, the State of Israel needs to think differently. It is impossible to continue all the time in the reality of an occupation of another people," said Taha to Channel 12. "This situation is a situation that reminds us that something needs to happen, also on the political front."
The MK lamented that there are usually people who blame Arab-Israelis whenever the Israeli government fails on any issue.
"I dislike it. The Arab citizens have always shown a complete understanding of being Israeli citizens but have also shown a complete understanding of being part of the Palestinian people," added Taha. "The Arab population cannot be put to this test ostensibly whenever there is a failure in the system. It is impossible to put us in a separated position every time a security or other issue arises between Israel and the Palestinians."


