The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Rabbi Druckman, senior rabbis endorse Smotrich and Ben Gvir

Mainstream Rabbi Druckman backs Religious Zionist Party, a union of the hardline National Union and ultra-nationalist, Kahanist Otzma Yehudit, but excludes the religious-Zionist party Bayit Yehudi

By JEREMY SHARON  
FEBRUARY 21, 2021 17:15
Rabbi Haim Druckman 370 (photo credit: Marc Israel Sellem)
Rabbi Haim Druckman 370
(photo credit: Marc Israel Sellem)
Rabbi Haim Druckman, together with several other leading hardline religious-Zionist rabbis, have formally endorsed the Religious Zionist Party which is comprised of the hard-right National Union party and the ultra-nationalist, Kahanist, Otzma Yehudit party.
Druckman, perhaps the most politically influential rabbinic leader of the religious-Zionist community, has in the past has been tightly allied with the Bayit Yehudi party, the successor of the historic National Religious Party in which Druckman served as an MK for many years.
His endorsement of the new union on the religious-right, and by extension of the far-right Otzma Yehudit, marks a departure for the rabbi and mainstream religious-Zionist rabbinic leaders who have until now backed Bayit Yehudi and its more moderate image.   
In a public letter, Druckman together with the hardline Rabbi Dov Lior and the ultra-conservative Rabbi Tzvi Tau, adjured the religious-Zionist public to vote for the Religious Zionist Party to ensure the establishment of a right wing government “and not, God forbid a left wing government.”
The missive added that all the candidates on the party’s list are committed to “the wholeness of the Torah, the people, and the land as one.”
Other signatories to the letter included Rabbi Mordechai Grinberg, president of the Kerem B’Yavneh Yeshiva, Rabbi Eliezer Waldman, dean of the Nir Yeshiva in the Kiryat Arba settlement, and Rabbi Shlomo Aviner, dean of the Ateret Yerushalayim Yeshiva in the Old City of Jerusalem. 
The third-placed candidate on the Religious-Zionist Party’s electoral list is Otzma leader Itamar Ben Gvir who, according to recent polls, is likely to be elected.
The Kahanist Otzma Yehudit party is not rooted in the mainstream religious-Zionist community, and its ultra-nationalist identity is different from that of the traditional religious-Zionist worldview. 
Although Druckman endorsed the Union of Right Wing Parties in the April 2019 elections which also included Otzma, that union also included the Bayit Yehudi party which is closely aligned with the religious-Zionist mainstream.
Bayit Yehudi has however been reduced to a rump party with no chance of passing the electoral threshold, so gave its backing to the Yamina party led by former Bayit Yehudi leader Naftali Bennet.


Tags Naftali Bennett bayit yehudi religious zionists Chaim Druckman Otzma Yehudit
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Government transparency is crucial in a democracy - comment

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
David Wolpe

Parashat Terumah: Making space

 By DAVID WOLPE
Hillel Fuld

Hillel's Tech Corner: accessiBe: The web made accessible

 By HILLEL FULD

My Word: The Middle East muddles on

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

Coronavirus in Israel: Who's responsible for beating the pandemic?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Sheba researcher: Antiparasitic drug reduces length of COVID-19 infection

Ivermectin
4

COVID-19: 40% of new serious cases are under 60 - here’s why

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
5

Coronavirus: A hyped-up flu or a fatal pandemic?

Belinson hospital team members wearing protective clothes as they work at the Coronavirus ward of Belinson hospital in Petah Tikva on October 04, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by