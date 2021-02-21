Rabbi Druckman, senior rabbis endorse Smotrich and Ben Gvir

Rabbi Haim Druckman , together with several other leading hardline religious-Zionist rabbis, have formally endorsed the Religious Zionist Party which is comprised of the hard-right National Union party and the ultra-nationalist, Kahanist, Otzma Yehudit party.

Druckman, perhaps the most politically influential rabbinic leader of the religious-Zionist community, has in the past has been tightly allied with the Bayit Yehudi party, the successor of the historic National Religious Party in which Druckman served as an MK for many years.

His endorsement of the new union on the religious-right, and by extension of the far-right Otzma Yehudit, marks a departure for the rabbi and mainstream religious-Zionist rabbinic leaders who have until now backed Bayit Yehudi and its more moderate image.

In a public letter, Druckman together with the hardline Rabbi Dov Lior and the ultra-conservative Rabbi Tzvi Tau, adjured the religious-Zionist public to vote for the Religious Zionist Party to ensure the establishment of a right wing government “and not, God forbid a left wing government.”

The missive added that all the candidates on the party’s list are committed to “the wholeness of the Torah, the people, and the land as one.”

Other signatories to the letter included Rabbi Mordechai Grinberg, president of the Kerem B’Yavneh Yeshiva, Rabbi Eliezer Waldman, dean of the Nir Yeshiva in the Kiryat Arba settlement, and Rabbi Shlomo Aviner, dean of the Ateret Yerushalayim Yeshiva in the Old City of Jerusalem.

The third-placed candidate on the Religious-Zionist Party’s electoral list is Otzma leader Itamar Ben Gvir who, according to recent polls, is likely to be elected.

The Kahanist Otzma Yehudit party is not rooted in the mainstream religious-Zionist community, and its ultra-nationalist identity is different from that of the traditional religious-Zionist worldview.

Although Druckman endorsed the Union of Right Wing Parties in the April 2019 elections which also included Otzma, that union also included the Bayit Yehudi party which is closely aligned with the religious-Zionist mainstream.

Bayit Yehudi has however been reduced to a rump party with no chance of passing the electoral threshold, so gave its backing to the Yamina party led by former Bayit Yehudi leader Naftali Bennet.