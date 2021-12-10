Rabbinical court appoints Devorah Eifferman in senior role

The rabbinical court has appointed Devorah Eiferman as vice president of administration and human resources, achieving the goal set by the Civil Service Commission of having 50% of executive roles filled by women

A mother of six from Beit Shemesh, Eiferman has spent 20 years in public service, beginning in the prime minister's office and most recently in the Office of Religious Affairs. She holds a BA in Public Policy and an MA in Business Management.

"After 20 years of extended professional work in the public sector and specifically religious services, I am happily entering into the administration of the rabbinical courts and with the ambitions to push forward a variety of subjects that the administration is in charge of," said Eiferman.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") == -1 &&window.location.pathname.indexOf("/breaking-news/")==-1 ){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

"I welcome the appointment of Ms. Eiferman," said the Civil Service Commission Rabbi Prof. Daniel Hershkowitz. "Her appointment fulfills the Civil Service Commission's policy regarding appropriate representation that advocates for not settling on quality, professionalism and combining all the groups that deserve appropriate representation."

THE RABBINICAL Court’s Division for Agunot in Jerusalem. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)