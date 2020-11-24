The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Reema Dodin to be first Palestinian-American White House staffer

During the Second Intifada in 2002, Dodin stated that "suicide bombers were the last resort of a desperate people."

By TZVI JOFFRE  
NOVEMBER 24, 2020 11:44
Then US Vice-President Joe Biden (L) meets with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank city of Ramallah March 9, 2016 (photo credit: REUTERS/DEBBIE HILL/POOL)
Then US Vice-President Joe Biden (L) meets with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank city of Ramallah March 9, 2016
(photo credit: REUTERS/DEBBIE HILL/POOL)
Reema Dodin, a Palestinian-American, will serve alongside Shuwanza Goff as a deputy director of the White House Office of Legislative Affairs, president-elect Joe Biden announced on Monday. Dodin will be the first Palestinian-American to serve as a White House staffer, according to Palestinian media.
The new White House staffer was born to Jordanian-Palestinian immigrants in the US. Dodin's family is originally from Dura, near Hebron, according to Palestinian media.
Dodin served as deputy chief of staff to Democratic Senator Richard Durbin and has also served on the Judiciary subcommittee on human rights and the law, among other positions and is a graduate of the University of California at Berkeley and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. She is also a Truman National Security Fellow, a New Leaders Council Fellow, an Aspen Socrates alum, a former term member of the Council on Foreign Relations, and a member of the Jenkins Hill Society — a consortium of women in politics supporting female politicians
During the Second Intifada in 2002, Dodin spoke about the Palestinian-Israeli conflict with residents of Lodi, California, saying that "suicide bombers were the last resort of a desperate people," according to the Lodi News-Sentinel.
In 2001, Dodin took part in a demonstration at the University of California at Berkeley called for the university to divest from Israel, according to the Berkeley Daily Planet, a local news publication. The demonstrators compared Israel to apartheid South Africa.
Dodin's Twitter account is set up so that only approved followers can see her tweets.


Tags Jordan Joe Biden white house Palestinian
