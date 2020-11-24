Reema Dodin to be first Palestinian-American White House staffer

The new White House staffer was born to Jordanian- Palestinian immigrants in the US. Dodin's family is originally from Dura, near Hebron, according to Palestinian media.

Dodin served as deputy chief of staff to Democratic Senator Richard Durbin and has also served on the Judiciary subcommittee on human rights and the law, among other positions and is a graduate of the University of California at Berkeley and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. She is also a Truman National Security Fellow, a New Leaders Council Fellow, an Aspen Socrates alum, a former term member of the Council on Foreign Relations, and a member of the Jenkins Hill Society — a consortium of women in politics supporting female politicians

During the Second Intifada in 2002, Dodin spoke about the Palestinian-Israeli conflict with residents of Lodi, California, saying that "suicide bombers were the last resort of a desperate people," according to the Lodi News-Sentinel.

Dodin's Twitter account is set up so that only approved followers can see her tweets. In 2001, Dodin took part in a demonstration at the University of California at Berkeley called for the university to divest from Israel, according to the Berkeley Daily Planet, a local news publication. The demonstrators compared Israel to apartheid South Africa.Dodin's Twitter account is set up so that only approved followers can see her tweets.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}