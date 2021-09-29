The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Reporter’s Notebook: Bennett went to KJ, a shul with a special place in his heart, for the holiday

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett prayed at the legendary Kehilat Jeshurun synagogue in Manhattan on the holiday.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
SEPTEMBER 29, 2021 04:55
Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is seen praying during his visit to Washington, on August 25, 2021. (photo credit: AVI OHAYON - GPO)
Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is seen praying during his visit to Washington, on August 25, 2021.
(photo credit: AVI OHAYON - GPO)
NEW YORK - Congregation Kehilat Jeshurun, known as KJ, is a 149-year-old Modern Orthodox synagogue on the Upper East Side. Its Rabbi Emeritus is the renowned and formidable Rabbi Haskel Lookstein, of a prominent New York rabbinical dynasty (and, full disclosure, this writer’s principal and teacher at the affiliated Ramaz Upper School). 
KJ is also the synagogue that Prime Minister Naftali Bennett attended while in New York for the holiday of Shemini Atzeret on Monday night, and a congregation that holds a special place in his heart.
With the many Jewish holidays of the past month falling out on weekdays, it was difficult finding a time for Bennett, who is observant and does not travel on the Sabbath or holidays, to give an address to the UN General Assembly. In the end, he spoke on Monday morning, about nine hours before Shemini Atzeret began. Unlike on his recent trip to Washington, when delays meant he and the entire delegation with him had to unexpectedly remain in the city over Shabbat, the UN trip was planned to include the holiday. 
Bennett stayed in a hotel within close walking distance of several synagogues, including many that are Orthodox, as he is. But there was no question that, security permitting, KJ would be his shul of choice.
Speaking to journalists on his delegation hours before he attended services, Bennett spoke of his five years living on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, when he was the CEO of an Israeli-American cybersecurity startup.
“I love New York a lot,” he effused, waxing poetic about taking the bus down Fifth Avenue.
CELEBRANTS MARCH in the Celebrate Israel Parade on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan yesterday, alongside Central Park. (credit: SHIMON MERCER WOOD)CELEBRANTS MARCH in the Celebrate Israel Parade on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan yesterday, alongside Central Park. (credit: SHIMON MERCER WOOD)
Bennett recalled: “Gilat, my wife, was from a secular family in Israel, and I tried to bring her to shul there, but she didn’t like it. When we came to New York in 1999, 2000, we walked on the street one Saturday and saw a sign saying that, if you’re bored in shul, you should try the ‘beginners’ minyan.’”
Gilat was intrigued, and the free food was an added bonus, he said. The Bennetts started attending every week, and Gilat started to embrace Jewish tradition.
Bennett retold that story at KJ later, according to a source in the sanctuary. 
Bennett was the second-ever Israeli prime minister to attend Kehillat Jeshurun; the first was Menachem Begin on Tisha B’Av. President Isaac Herzog is a Ramaz graduate, and his family went to KJ when he was a teen and his father, Chaim Herzog, was ambassador to the UN.
Journalists weren’t allowed in to the synagogue; members had to pre-register and arrive early and the prime minister’s staff mysteriously forgot to tell us those conditions. But every good reporter has sources, and a good Ramaz graduate has eyes and ears in KJ.
Bennett also repeated a message he had relayed at an event hosted by the Jewish Federations of North America earlier that day, that Israeli Jews have much to learn from Americans when it comes to being open and accepting.
US Jews don’t “define people and put them in a box,” Bennett said, speaking from his experience. “In Israel, we have secular, dati Leumi [religious Zionist], haredi, but if you’re just 3 centimeters off [from the norm], ‘you can’t go to my shul.’”
In the US, however, “you’re just a Jew and you’re welcome, whether you’re haredi, Reform, Orthodox, Modern Orthodox, you are welcome. And that’s something that we need to import.”
This reporter was not the only person who rolled her eyes a bit at that, having experienced being Dati Leumi/Modern Orthodox and “3 centimeters off” in different ways in each country. But Gilat Bennett was lucky to have stumbled upon the KJ-Ramaz community, which is very welcoming to various levels of observance.
Bennett also spoke of how deep divisions between the Jewish people had led to the destruction of the two Temples and their exile from the Land of Israel, and how his unity government wants to keep the third chance at Jewish sovereignty from unraveling from the inside - as he had said earlier at the JFNA event.
KJ’s Senior Rabbi Chaim Steinmetz recited the blessing upon encountering a king, and the congregation recited the Prayer for the State of Israel, which is usually said in the morning, and sang Hatikva, the source at synagogue said.
Steinmetz quipped that people are used to hearing rabbis who sound like politicians, but not politicians that sound like rabbis.
After two children recited the Yigdal prayer, closing the service, Bennett called them over and shook their hands and spoke with them briefly. The source in the synagogue found that gesture especially moving and authentic, pointing out that there was no media present.
At the same time, in another part of the Upper East Side, in the Park East Synagogue, Rabbi Benjamin Goldschmdit finished his sermon by telling the congregation about hearing Bennett at the JFNA event.
Goldschmidt told of how moving he found it to see and hear a kippah-clad Israeli prime minister with talking about the Jewish people’s connection to the Torah and to Israel.
Then, Bennett walked over a mile, taking the more scenic route down Fifth Avenue to his hotel, security in tow and kippah on his head, in order to observe the holiday. 


Tags Naftali Bennett new york Manhattan
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

What challenges will Germany's next leader face?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
sneh aj 224.88

Is AOC's deplorable Iron Dome move a shift for the Democrats? - opinion

 By EPHRAIM SNEH
Mark Regev

What the Gilboa Prison escape says about the Israeli paradox

 By MARK REGEV
Micah Halpern

Jewish holidays were designed for Israel - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Ruthie Blum

Iron Dome woes, and Yair Lapid in la-la land - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

747-sized asteroid skimmed by Earth, and scientists didn't see it coming

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Crusader mass grave in Lebanon sheds light on cruelty of medieval warfare

Tourists walk at the sea castle of the port-city of Sidon, southern Lebanon October 3, 2011.
3

Iran denies NYT Mossad assassination report

Members of Iranian forces carry the coffin of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during a funeral ceremony in Tehran on November 30.
4

Could DNA vaccines be the next tool in the world’s battle against COVID-19?

A man receives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, inside a passenger bus in Ahmedabad, India, September 23, 2021
5

Did the destruction of this Middle Bronze Age city inspire the story of Sodom?

‘THE DESTRUCTION Of Sodom And Gomorrah,’ John Martin, 1852

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by