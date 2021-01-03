The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Residents welcome PA policemen in Jerusalem village

Israel has regularly banned the PA from carrying out any political or security activities in east Jerusalem.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
JANUARY 3, 2021 17:16
PA policemen 224.88 (photo credit: AP [file])
PA policemen 224.88
(photo credit: AP [file])
Residents of Kufr Aqab said on Sunday that there were relieved by the deployment of Palestinian policemen in their neighborhood, located in northern Jerusalem, after three residents were killed in a family dispute.
It was not clear on Sunday night how long the Palestinian policemen would remain in the densely-populated neighborhood.
Large parts of Kufr Aqab are located within the boundaries of the Jerusalem Municipality, and most of the neighborhood’s residents hold Israeli-issued ID cards in their capacity as permanent residents of Israel.
The residents moved there over the past two decades due to a severe housing shortage in east Jerusalem. The absence of law-enforcement by Israel in Kufr Aqab encouraged many residents to build illegally and without obtaining a license from the Jerusalem Municipality.
A small part of the neighborhood, located in the West Bank, is controlled by the Palestinian authority. Kufr Aqab is located beyond the security barrier and its residents have to pass through the Qalandiya border crossing and other checkpoints while commuting between the neighborhood and Jerusalem.  
Israel has regularly banned the PA from carrying out any political or security activities in east Jerusalem. The ban is in accordance with an Israel law that prohibits the Palestinians from carrying out such activities in any part of Israel, including east Jerusalem.
On Saturday afternoon, three members of the large al-Rajabi clan were fatally shot during a confrontation with other members of the family. The victims were identified as Adnan al-Rajabi, Haitham al-Rajabi and Issam al-Rajabi. Seven other people were injured in the melee, according to local residents. A number of vehicles and businesses were set on fire, they said.
Although all the victims and others involved in the incident hold Israeli-issued ID cards, Israeli decided to allow PA security forces to send a large security force to Kufr Aqab to investigate the incident and apprehend suspects.
In the past, Israel has allowed PA security forces to temporarily operate in Kufr Aqab and other east Jerusalem neighborhoods behind the security barrier, especially with regards to breaking up clashes between families and combating crime.
A PA security official said that Israel initially refused to allow the Palestinian security forces to dispatch a force to the neighborhood, but later changed its mind.
“We entered Kufr Aqab in coordination with the Israeli authorities,” the official said. “So far, we have arrested two suspects and we are making a big effort to calm the situation.”
Kufr Aqab residents pointed out that Israeli policemen and soldiers rarely enter their neighborhood, except for instances in which they arrive to arrest Palestinians suspected in involvement in security offences.
Scenes of anarchy and lawlessness are part of the daily routine in Kufr Aqab, which many residents jokingly call kufur ajab (wonder village).
“Kufr Aqab is an independent enclave,” schoolteacher Maher al-Natsheh told The Jerusalem Post. “Israel does not want us, and the Palestinian Authority is not here. This has resulted in a rise in crime and weapon-trafficking. Almost every family here has a pistol or automatic rifle.”
Another Kufr Aqab resident, Ayman Salaymeh, told the Post that it was time for Israel to allow the Palestinian security forces to have a permanent presence in the neighborhood. “Our problem is that we are located on the other side of the Israeli barrier and that’s why we don’t get many municipal, or any police, services,” he said.
“The number of people living in Kufr Aqab is estimated at more than 80,000 and most of them are holders of Israeli ID cards and pay taxes to Israel and the Jerusalem Municipality. If Israel doesn’t want, or is afraid to enter Kufr Aqab, who not allow the Palestinian police to enforce law and order and fight crime?”
Kufr Aqab is not the only Jerusalem neighborhood beyond the security barrier. Others include parts of Ras al-Amoud, Shayyah, Qalandiya, Samiramis, Shu’fat refugee camp, Ras Khamis and Anata. According to various statistics, more than 100,000 east Jerusalem residents reside in these neighborhoods, which have been effectively cut off from the city and the rest of Israel.
“We are delighted that Israel permitted the Palestinian security forces to enter Kufr Aqab,” said a member of the neighborhood’s local council. “Many residents welcomed the arrival of the Palestinian police force and cooperated with them. When it comes to fighting crime and enforcing law and order, we need to put aside out political differences.”


Tags Palestinian Authority police jerusalem [post
