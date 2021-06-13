Rivlin bids Israel police farewell in moving ceremony

Rivlin arrived at the headquarters, accompanied by police motorcycles, where the Honor Guard and the Israel Police Orchestra performed.

"Police officers, commanders, guards of Israel, I came to salute you," he began.

After seven years as president, Rivlin expressed his gratitude to the police for all the hard work he has witnessed the force take on.

"Being a cop is not an easy job. I know very well what the size of the responsibility is on your shoulders. How heavy the load and wear and tear are. You work hard every day, all year long - for years on end. And the task is hard, sometimes without any recognition," Rivlin said.

"In the past seven years I have learned even more about your work and the magnitude of the responsibility and my gratitude has only deepened. I love you, I am proud of the Israel Police. I'm proud of you," he told the police officers present.

President Reuven Rivlin is seen at a farewell gathering with Israel Police in the national headquarters in Jerusalem (Photo credit: PRESIDENT'S RESIDENCE AND ISRAEL POLICE). Among the attendees were Israel's Police Commissioner, Kobi Shabtai and deputy police commissioner David Bitan, as well as senior regional commanders.

"I would like to thank you, Mr. President, for your warm support of the Israel Police, throughout the years - support that touches our hearts," Shabtai responded to Rivlin.

"Today at your disposal, in this exciting ceremony, we thank you for your care and friendship," he went on to say.

Shabtai noted the challenges Israel's police have endured this past year, noting that in additional to car crashes and crime, police encountered the unexpected coronavirus pandemic lockdown enforcements, the Meron disaster and evacuating victims trapped on the mountain, the Temple Mount tensions that contributed to a full-blown explosion of riots in mixed Arab and Jewish cities as well as Hamas' barrage of rocket fire on Israel and the 11-day fighting that ensued.

He added that police needed to deal with all these incidents during a period of "political instability and tensions."

"Throughout all these complex systems, thousands of policemen, officers, commanders, fighters, volunteers and reservists, operated in an increased format throughout the country, around the clock, for many days in a row, prepared for any scenario and event, realizing their responsibility for public and state security," Shabtai said.

Rivlin commended the police for performing their duties, despite these many difficulties and the absence of a commander, due to the country's political upheaval and the outbreak of coronavirus, until Shabtai was elected in December 2020.

"You barely managed to catch your breath as the health crisis calmed down and we were already moved by the violent riots all over the country, in which you also did everything to protect the citizens of Israel from lawbreakers who threatened the fabric of our common life in this country," he said.

"The Israel Police is the foundation of our existence - there is not and will not be civil security without strong police. Because even when our land is on fire, we have no other country and no other police!" Rivlin asserted

Rivlin described Israel Police as the "protective vest" that protected Israeli citizens from the "face of terror that raged in the streets."

"I stood with you in difficult and painful situations, when you said goodbye to the best of the policewomen, policemen, men and women soldiers," Rivlin also commemorated those who gave their lives to protect Israel.