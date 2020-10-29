Rivlin calls on Israelis to 'fix the rift' at Rabin memorial ceremony

President Reuven Rivlin spoke at the Yitzhak Rabin memorial ceremony that marks 25 years since Rabin's assassination and signals the start of Rabin memorial events on Thursday saying that "this year more than ever I fear that the flames rising within us are threatening our home."Rivlin touched on recent displays of division in Israeli society saying that "25 years later the country is splitting like the Red Sea into two camps and the hatred is bubbling up from under our feet. It cannot be that people will wave signs calling for the death of citizens. It cannot be that reporters will live under threat. It cannot be that citizens will attack citizens. "It cannot be that there are those who would dare to think that the political assassination of a prime minister, a minister, a president, an MK, is even a possibility," Rivlin went on to say. "It cannot be that we prepare the ground for the slightest possibility of an assassination, in words or in silence, with a look or with actions."Rivlin called on Israelis to find a way to "fix the major damage done to the Israeli democracy last quarter century," and said that Israelis have a "responsibility to fix the rift in Israeli society that continues today." The ceremony was held at the President's Residence with government officials and the Rabin family in attendance.