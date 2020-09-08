The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Rivlin grants prestigious volunteerism award to Special Hessed Unit

It all started in 2009, with two guys looking to help and a bonfire.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
SEPTEMBER 8, 2020 02:18
President Reuven Rivlin thanks Mirit Harari for her devoted work as chairman of SAHI, September 7, 2020. (photo credit: MARK NAYMAN)
President Reuven Rivlin thanks Mirit Harari for her devoted work as chairman of SAHI, September 7, 2020.
(photo credit: MARK NAYMAN)
President Reuven Rivlin awarded Special Hessed Unit (SAHI) – an Israeli organization that focuses on empowering youth through volunteering – with the 2020 Presidential Award for Volunteerism.
“There is no end to your road. Your voluntary deeds and actions are with us. You are a shining example to Israeli society as a whole,” Rivlin said to Mirit Harari, chairman of the board of SAHI, in a video call on Monday.
Harari was unable to come to the President's Residence because of her health. However, that didn't stop the award receiving online ceremony from being emotional, with Harari receiving the award in tears and overcome with emotion.
“I want to thank you. This is such an important and meaningful moment for me. I am at the end of my days. For me, at my end, receiving this significant award is to go on my way with a huge blessing," Harari said.
The significant award, as Harari called it, is only given to people and organizations that have done significant work that impacted the Israeli society, and SAHI definitely falls under that category.
It all started in 2009, with two guys looking to help and a bonfire.
"Oded Weiss and Avraham Hayon went to a neighborhood in Kiryat Gat, made a bonfire and coffee and then waited. After a while, a group of 7 teenagers that were outside in the streets at night, showed up to check who are these 'strangers' that are invading their neighborhood. Oded and Avraham said that they want to help those who are most in need in the neighborhood, but they are not local, and need help. A conversation started about who in the neighborhood needs help, and what kind of help they need. They arranged a meeting for the following week – and the special unit was created," according to the organization's website.
SAHI's basic operating concept is the distribution of food. But it goes beyond "just" handing out food to the needy - by using local youth to identify the families who are most in need in the neighborhood and allowing them to actually deliver the bags of food, keeping the entire system local.
The distribution of food thus becomes both a goal and "a tool for giving, through which youth begin to feel that they are meaningful as they open their hearts to positive adults in their environment."
The young people volunteer in distributing food anonymously to those in need and people with disabilities, refurbishing homes of those in needs, helping Holocaust survivors and empowering other children and young people, while creating a cycle based on giving to others. The organization also runs volunteer activities in hostels for young people involved in crime and at a youth rehab center.
“It is a pleasure to congratulate you in your important position of chair of the board of SAHI on winning the Presidential Award for Volunteerism,” the president said. “Your activity in breaking the cycle of crime and poverty among young people and your contribution to closing the gaps in Israeli society with young people across the country is wonderful, and so it is natural for us to present you and SAHI with the award."
The president added, in tears, “There is no end to your road. Your voluntary deeds and actions will be with us. We will remember for the rest of our lives that we had the privilege of living alongside you, because you are a shining example to Israeli society as a whole. We love you. You are with us always and always will be. A big hug.”


Tags Holocaust survivors youth Reuven Rivlin volunteering
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Neve Shalom fire - a wake-up call for coexistence and peace - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
The coronavirus chaos is caused by one person: Netanyahu - comment By YAAKOV KATZ
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Israel's divisions have reached near-violent levels By EHUD OLMERT
My Word: Between Amazon’s Halo, Abu Dhabi and the Tour de France By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum A Kobe Bryant fan and the concept of ‘kavanah’ – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Davidic dynasty symbol found in Jerusalem: Once in a lifetime discovery
The symbol of the Davidic dynasty
2 Drone drops hundreds of bags of cannabis in Tel Aviv
A drone drops hundreds of bags of grass in the skies of Tel Aviv
3 Israeli plane headed to UAE equipped with system to protect from missiles
El Al plane equipped with Elbit's Directed IR Countermeasures
4 UAE restaurant blasts kill three, injure several
The spectacular Abu Dhabi skyline
5 Netanyahu: Palestinians no longer have a veto on peace
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US president special adviser Jared Kushner, and Special Assistant to the US president Avi Berkowitz

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by