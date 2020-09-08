Rivlin grants prestigious volunteerism award to Special Hessed Unit

President Reuven Rivlin awarded Special Hessed Unit (SAHI) – an Israeli organization that focuses on empowering youth through volunteering – with the 2020 Presidential Award for Volunteerism.“There is no end to your road. Your voluntary deeds and actions are with us. You are a shining example to Israeli society as a whole,” Rivlin said to Mirit Harari, chairman of the board of SAHI, in a video call on Monday. Harari was unable to come to the President's Residence because of her health. However, that didn't stop the award receiving online ceremony from being emotional, with Harari receiving the award in tears and overcome with emotion.“I want to thank you. This is such an important and meaningful moment for me. I am at the end of my days. For me, at my end, receiving this significant award is to go on my way with a huge blessing," Harari said.The significant award, as Harari called it, is only given to people and organizations that have done significant work that impacted the Israeli society, and SAHI definitely falls under that category. It all started in 2009, with two guys looking to help and a bonfire. "Oded Weiss and Avraham Hayon went to a neighborhood in Kiryat Gat, made a bonfire and coffee and then waited. After a while, a group of 7 teenagers that were outside in the streets at night, showed up to check who are these 'strangers' that are invading their neighborhood. Oded and Avraham said that they want to help those who are most in need in the neighborhood, but they are not local, and need help. A conversation started about who in the neighborhood needs help, and what kind of help they need. They arranged a meeting for the following week – and the special unit was created," according to the organization's website. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });SAHI's basic operating concept is the distribution of food. But it goes beyond "just" handing out food to the needy - by using local youth to identify the families who are most in need in the neighborhood and allowing them to actually deliver the bags of food, keeping the entire system local. The distribution of food thus becomes both a goal and "a tool for giving, through which youth begin to feel that they are meaningful as they open their hearts to positive adults in their environment."The young people volunteer in distributing food anonymously to those in need and people with disabilities, refurbishing homes of those in needs, helping Holocaust survivors and empowering other children and young people, while creating a cycle based on giving to others. The organization also runs volunteer activities in hostels for young people involved in crime and at a youth rehab center. “It is a pleasure to congratulate you in your important position of chair of the board of SAHI on winning the Presidential Award for Volunteerism,” the president said. “Your activity in breaking the cycle of crime and poverty among young people and your contribution to closing the gaps in Israeli society with young people across the country is wonderful, and so it is natural for us to present you and SAHI with the award." The president added, in tears, “There is no end to your road. Your voluntary deeds and actions will be with us. We will remember for the rest of our lives that we had the privilege of living alongside you, because you are a shining example to Israeli society as a whole. We love you. You are with us always and always will be. A big hug.”